In a tweet Wednesday, Canadian actor and longtime “Star Trek” star William Shatner called attention to the province’s unwillingness to adopt the federal COVID Alert app.

Now you just need to get Alberta on board I’ve heard that certain people have an issue with the app because they have their own app.🙄 I guess if you block off🚧 Alberta there app may work but people do travel. It’s Bizarre & dangerous, imho. What do I know? I’m just an actor.🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/PlPdycV42D

“Now you just need to get Alberta on board,” the actor wrote. “I’ve heard that certain people have an issue with the app because they have their own app.”

The tweet came after Health Canada’s Twitter account thanked Shatner for promoting the federal app. In a previous tweet, Shatner recommended Canadians download the app to “keep our loved ones and our community safe.”

Alberta and British Columbia remain the only provinces yet to adopt the federal app. While repeatedly refusing the federal app, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has touted the province’s own app ABTraceTogether as an alternative to the COVID Alert app.

Data revealed in mid-November that the Alberta app had only been used to identify 19 positive COVID-19 cases and 70 close contacts in the province since its launch in May.