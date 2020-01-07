As frigid as they are, we’re thankful for Canadian winters. They give us cozy nights in, magical views, and are the inspiration for seasonal baby names that thaw our hearts year-round.

There are obvious options like naming your child “Winter,” as singer Alanis Morissette did. “Elsa” is a popular one too, thanks to the icy princess from “Frozen.” But if you’re looking for a subtle choice, you’ll have plenty of snowy options to choose from.

Watch the video above to see what winter-themed names parents have come up with.