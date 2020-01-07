Parents

Enchanting Winter Baby Names Will Melt Your Heart

They'll be destined for eternal coolness!

As frigid as they are, we’re thankful for Canadian winters. They give us cozy nights in, magical views, and are the inspiration for seasonal baby names that thaw our hearts year-round.

There are obvious options like naming your child “Winter,” as singer Alanis Morissette did. “Elsa” is a popular one too, thanks to the icy princess from “Frozen.” But if you’re looking for a subtle choice, you’ll have plenty of snowy options to choose from.

Watch the video above to see what winter-themed names parents have come up with.

