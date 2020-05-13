10'000 Hours via Getty Images A multi-tasking mother looks after her young son while working from home in this undated stock photo.

MONTREAL ― Nearly five million Canadians suddenly found themselves working from home in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and while nearly half like the “new normal,” others are reporting increased stress and mental-health issues. In an Angus-Reid survey carried out for employment services firm ADP Canada, 45 per cent of respondents who are working from home said they look forward to getting back to the office, while 44 per cent said they would prefer to keep working from home. But it might not just be the time and money saved on commuting that appeals to people these days; fear of the virus may also be driving the sentiment, as well. A Qualtrics poll in the U.S. ― carried out in late April as some states were reopening their economies ― found two-thirds of Americans are afraid to return to the office during the pandemic. Watch: Working from home could last longer than the pandemic. Story continues below.

And even those who would rather work from home see some problems with the new way of doing things, particularly keeping in touch with colleagues. It was the single largest concern, shared by 57 per cent of respondents. “The rapid shift to remote work has caused some challenges for Canadian employees, namely, staying connected with their fellow colleagues and teams,” ADP Canada vice-president of marketing Heather Haslam said in a statement. “Though most managers have communicated clear expectations around remote work, it’s important for teams to feel connected and supported. Management can look to adopt collaboration tools and technology to further support team communication and workflow.”