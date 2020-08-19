Wuhan's Pool Party Draws Outrage, Despite Zero Cases In Months

It pays off to take a pandemic seriously.

Outlets reported large numbers congregated at the HOHA Water Electrical Musical Festival to enjoy live performances at Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park last Saturday. According to a local outlet, CNN states that the park welcomes up to 15,000 visitors on weekends; around 3,000 people are estimated to have attended the festival.

Online outrage over the crowds was swift, with many passing judgement on the festival attendees. The city’s reputation as the pandemic’s first epicentre fuelled the incredulity takes.

2020 is very strange...Wuhan is having a party.



Virus? What virus? (Video: @AFP) pic.twitter.com/sbDHXOZWPl — Rachel Blundy (@rachelblundy) August 17, 2020

It’s a rational gut reaction, as it mirrors the tone taken by media coverage and online responses to people breaking social distancing in parks or face mask rules in other parts of the world. Much of this pushback comes from a concern for societal safety, as viral case numbers won’t go down without adherence to safety rules.

However, these reactions were called out by others on Twitter, who pointed out that not all large social gatherings are created equal: Wuhan, unlike other areas of the world like the U.S. or Canada, has been outbreak-free for months and as such, doesn’t outlaw social gatherings.

Wuhan is what happens when a central gov act decisively to crush COVID19: whole city lockdown, hospital build in 7 days, 11 million tested, life returns to normal aft 3 month



This could be you had your gov acted effectively pic.twitter.com/IuuvjKclvW — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) August 18, 2020

China took care of the virus. They're allowed to do this.



Meanwhile, Americans are still out partying while the pandemic continues to ravage the country. Stop projecting America's failures onto the rest of the world. https://t.co/BfJtdUcSng — 🦋 (@coldtakesonly) August 17, 2020

To begin with, #Wuhan is the safest place on earth after massive testing. Secondly, it's ok for Americans to party even during lockdown and not ok for Wuhaners to go out? Last but not least, what kind of idiots would wear a mask in a swimming pool??? https://t.co/f2Q5QQkPNn — Peijin Zhang (@peijin_zhang) August 17, 2020

Wuhan’s unique circumstances mean the pool party was low-risk, but not entirely risk-free as spreading due to visitors from outside the city is still a possibility. On the other hand, parties in locations that actively forbid large gatherings and have ongoing coronavirus cases are far more risky to hold and likely to cause spreading.

Reports of parties in Canada have caught widespread flak. B.C. health minister Adrian Dix asked residents to stop hosting private parties, as the province’s cases hit an all-time high on Monday. This comes on the heels of similar pleading by premier John Horgan and actor Ryan Reynolds. And before that, Vancouver parties in particular have been singled out by officials as the culprit behind 45 cases in early August.

Ryan Reynolds Answers John Horgan's Call, Puts Out Hilarious COVID-19 Warning https://t.co/Dhge7Aewvr — HuffPost Australia (@HuffPostAU) August 15, 2020

So the two blood-covered shirtless guys wielding chainsaws on Cherry Beach were doing so in order to destroy DJ equipment from the aftermath of a massive late-night anti-lockdown/anti-mask beach party. Yay? Oh 2020... you are really not letting up at all!https://t.co/rj0vuR0ro6 — Derrick Chua (@d_chua) August 12, 2020

More than 10,000 people attended an illegal rave in France two weeks ago, far exceeding the country’s social gathering limits. France’s cases are currently on the rise, with a record 3,776 new cases in the last 24 hours; young people make up a majority of these numbers. Bloomberg reports that the spike has led authorities to roll out stricter mask usage rules.

PASCAL GUYOT via Getty Images A scene from the dance party in rural Causse Mejean, southern France on August 10, 2020.

The U.S. has fared terribly during the pandemic, with over five million and counting confirmed cases. In spite of this, parties have been widely attended and widely condemned widely online. In Alabama, students were criticized for hosting parties with the intention of spreading COVID-19.