As a child, I always gravitated towards music. I would almost always choose music over interacting with other kids or adults.

If there was an instrument in the room, I'd gravitate to it.

Sal Talon Talon started her musical journey at a young age.

So, I knew something was really wrong when I stopped playing or being interested in music any more when I was 17. I didn't realize it immediately, but I had fallen into a deep depression. And I decided that my passion for music was irresponsible.

I started feeling like having strong emotions was a sign of weakness. During my depression, I didn't allow myself to be upset. I didn't let myself care.

But how do you make decisions when you start to lose interest in your own life?

When it came to making important life decisions, I would weigh the pros and cons, and pick whatever seemed most logical. Instead of allowing my intuition to guide me.

Sal Talon Me playing the piano in the midst of my depression.

So, when music landed on my list of important life decisions, it got cut. Not because I didn't love it, but because love or how I felt about things, didn't matter to me anymore.

I quit the band. I left music school. I played very little and felt embarrassed and weak when I did.

Six years went by when one morning, I walked by Toronto's Cameron House, one of my favourite music venues, and stopped to read the names of artists on the signage. And then it became habitual. I'd stopped to read the names of artists every time I walked by.

After a year or two, I started to see familiar names. Old friends, people I studied music with. People like me. People who I could once relate to, but couldn't see myself in anymore. And whatever I could have felt, I pushed it down.

Sal Talon Talon performing live in Toronto.

Near the end of this spell of self-denial, I was in rough shape. Neglected feelings became fatigue. Fatigue became migraines. By the end of it, I was too tired to even cry. I couldn't carry on.

And it then struck me: To deny emotions is to deny the energy of life. A person without feelings is like a car without gasoline. And then, one night, sitting in my room under the soft glow of my computer, with almost no life force left in me, I mindlessly gravitated toward my instrument and began softly singing the words:

"I fear I need to feel, to be a part of this."

There was no way I could have spoken those words. But I could sing them.

Sal Talon Talon starting to get back into music.

Through music, I finally learned that it's OK to not be OK.

Music doesn't need to be logical. It doesn't even need to be happy. It just needs to resonate.

I remember how deeply I resonated with those words. I sang them over and over again, and by the end, I was able to cry again.

My depression became a mental health journey. Music was a safe way for me to finally access my emotions.

Sal Talon Talon before a musical performance.

Making up for lost time, lost music

I recently formed a musical duo with Toronto artist, Jordo Arnott. A couple weeks ago, Jordo and I were playing and he showed me a riff on the guitar. Without logic, without thinking, I began to sing the same line:

"I fear I need to feel, to be a part of this."

But this time, I could feel it all. Everything about this music we're making taps into some aspect of this period in my life. And so without thinking, the words flowed again.

Sal Talon Talon happy to have found music once again.

"Gave up music when you left

Never played guitar again

Broke the strings and cut my hand

Been denying where I been"

Who I really am is a singer, songwriter, and musician. Depression had me convinced me that maybe I wasn't. Until music allowed me to feel all the feels once again.

Have you been affected personally by this or another issue? Share your story on HuffPost Canada blogs. We feature the best of Canadian opinion and perspectives. Find out how to contribute here.