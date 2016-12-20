Huffpost Canada Parents ca
Trudeau's Christmas-Themed Dad Joke Is Unbearably Lame

Justin Trudeau may run a country, find himself on "Sexiest Men Alive" lists and even be bros with Barack Obama — but he's still just a lame dad.

Canada's prime minister proved that during a year-end interview with The Canadian Press, by cracking a facepalm-inducing dad joke that may even out-dad joke Obama.

Justin Trudeau attends at a Christmas market in Toronto in December. (Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau explained he regularly tells his kids unfunny jokes, citing a theory that it helps them realize their parents aren't too "powerful" or "perfect."

So MAYBE he has a point, but should his incredibly lame joke be forgiven?

Watch groan-worthy joke in the video above and decide for yourself.

Justin Trudeau's Kids Through The Years
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and their daughter Ella-Grace visit the Great Wall at Badaling, north of Beijing, China on Sept. 1, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his son Xavier take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Kiev, Ukraine on July 11, 2016.

  • They attended Ukrainian military exercises with Canadian instructors during a visit to the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv, Ukraine, July 12, 2016.

  • Trudeau flips a pancake with his daughter Ella-Grace at a Calgary Stampede breakfast on July 15, 2016.

  • Going for a ride at the Calgary Stampede on July 15, 2016.

  • Walking in the Vancouver Pride Parade on July 31, 2016.

  • Sophie Gregoire Trudeau lifts son Hadrien's head up after he fell asleep while they walked in the Vancouver Pride Parade on July 31, 2016.

  • Sophie Gregoire Trudeau dances with daughter Ella-Grace during Canada Day celebrations.

  • Ella-Grace Trudeau jokes around while wearing her mother's hat during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 1, 2016.

  • The Trudeau family greets the crowds outside Rideau Hall on Nov. 4, 2015 before the swearing-in ceremony.

  • Trudeau waves at the crowd during the Vancouver Pride parade on July 31, 2016, while Hadrien naps in his stroller. Son Xavier, left, and daughter Ella-Grace, right, with mom Sophie Gregoire Trudeau were also there.

  • Justin Trudeau was dressed as Han Solo from "Star Wars," and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was Princess Leia for Halloween 2015 in Ottawa. Son Xavier, 8, was a bird, daughter Ella-Grace, 6, was Princess Anna from the Disney movie "Frozen" and 19-month-old Hadrien was a ninja turtle.

  • Trick or treating in Ottawa.

  • Ella-Grace, 6, was dressed as Princess Anna from the Disney movie "Frozen."

  • The Trudeau family on election day 2015.

  • Helping dad cast his ballot on Oct. 19, 2015.

  • The kids play with lightsabers in a Montreal hotel room as the election results roll in on Oct. 19, 2015.

  • Xavier Trudeau covers his eyes as his parents watch election night results come in.

  • Hadrien in August 2015

  • Now that's a party trick! At the Toronto pride parade, Trudeau lifted his youngest son into the air.

  • Hadrien and Ella-Grace

  • At a campaign stop in Laval, Quebec.

  • On Thanksgiving weekend 2015, Trudeau and his eldest helped prep dinner at a soup kitchen in Ottawa.

  • On Thanksgiving Monday 2015, the whole family went to a pumpkin patch in Gatineau, Quebec.

  • Trudeau plays with his youngest in a Montreal playground at the end of September 2015.

  • On the shores of Frobisher Bay in Iqualuit in October 2015.

