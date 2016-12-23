ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to New Year's Eve, everyone thinks about which drinks they're going to serve.

But as we've all learned, a night of heavy drinking needs to be matched with filling foods to help you avoid a nasty hangover — especially on New Year's Day!

In the slideshow below, we've rounded up 22 delicious dinner ideas to enjoy on the final night of 2016. From traditional New Year's Eve eats like black eyed peas and oysters to modern day dishes like vegan pasta and lentils, these recipes are perfect for intimate dinners or group gatherings.

And if you still manage to over do it with the drinking, don't worry, these 11 foods are sure to help get rid of the worst hangovers.

Enjoy!