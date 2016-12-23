Huffpost Canada Living ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

New Year's Eve Dinner Ideas: 22 Dishes To Help You Ring In 2017

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

When it comes to New Year's Eve, everyone thinks about which drinks they're going to serve.

But as we've all learned, a night of heavy drinking needs to be matched with filling foods to help you avoid a nasty hangover — especially on New Year's Day!

In the slideshow below, we've rounded up 22 delicious dinner ideas to enjoy on the final night of 2016. From traditional New Year's Eve eats like black eyed peas and oysters to modern day dishes like vegan pasta and lentils, these recipes are perfect for intimate dinners or group gatherings.

And if you still manage to over do it with the drinking, don't worry, these 11 foods are sure to help get rid of the worst hangovers.

Enjoy!

Close
New Years Eve Dinner Ideas
of
  • Bistro-Style Roast Chicken

    Get the recipe from Non Gourmet Kitchen Tales.

  • Crispy Smashed Potato Bites

    Get the recipe from No Spoon Necessary.

  • Black Eyed Pea Stew

    Get the recipe from Brazilian Flair In The USA.

  • Coq Au Vin

    Get the recipe from Camilla's Cravings.

  • Shrimp-Scallion Pancakes

    Get the recipe from The Foodie Couple.

  • Lobster Fra Diavolo

    Get the recipe from Last Post Remembered.

  • Chicken And Farro Confetti Salad

    Get the recipe from The Enchanted Kitchen.

  • Filet Mignon With Stroganof Sauce

    Get the recipe from Lisa's Dinnertime Dish.

  • Goat Cheese Bacon Croquettes

    Get the recipe from Not Just Baked.

  • Oysters With Thyme Mignonette.

    Get the recipe from Garlic & Zest

  • Herb-Crusted Leg Of Lamb

    Get the recipe from The Seaside Baker.

  • Grapefruit Salad

    Get the recipe from Dietitian Debbie.

  • Inside Out Lasagna

    Get the recipe from Whipped Baking.

  • Black Eyed Peas And Greens

    Get the recipe from Cook's Hideout.

  • Sweet N' Spicy Meatballs

    Get the recipe from Pizzaerie.

  • Smoked Salmon Nori Roll with Kraut

    Get the recipe from Fermented Food Lab.

  • Steamed Mussels In White Wine

    Get the recipe from The Wimpy Vegetarian.

  • Toshikoshi Soba

    Get the recipe from Tara's Multicultural Table.

  • Cioppino

    Get the recipe from Chez Us.

  • Vegetarian Olivier Salad

    Get the recipe from Immigrant's Table.

  • Vegan Pasta And Lentils

    Get the recipe from Pepe Azzurro.

  • Seafood Pizza

    Get the recipe from Where's Amanda?

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide
 

Conversations