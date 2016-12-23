Huffpost Canada Living ca
Spicy Food Benefits: 5 Reasons The Spice Is Right

 By Brian Vinh Tien Trinh
Posted: Updated:
If you love spicy food, you know the sequence all too well.

The burn. The sweats. The flushed face. And the inevitable questions of "are you okay? Do you want some water?"

But while lovers of spicy foods might be confused for masochists, there's actually a handful of benefits for those who prefer their food piquant.

For starters, spicy food can help burn off calories. If your meal is pepper-based, it's probably the capsaicin, a natural compound, that's responsible for all that sweating. But it also speeds up your body's ability to burn fat by as much as eight per cent, according to the New York Times.

Another perk capsaicin brings to the table is a rush of serotonin. You know, that feel-good brain chemical directly tied to pleasure centres on your noggin. The rush is short lived and varies person to person but those who live for peppers describe the sensation as "tingly and euphoric lightheadedness".

And it's just not the head that benefits from spicy foods. A diet full of spice also works wonders for the heart. This is based on studies analyzing global diets which found locals who regularly included spice as part of their meals suffered fewer heart attacks than those with milder diets. The idea, as SELF explains, is that spicy foods negate the effects of low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol while reducing inflammation.

But fighting bad cholesterol isn't all capsaicin has been linked to. Research out of the U.K. found it acts as a cancer-fighting agent. Clinical trial found the compound can kill lung and pancreatic cancer cells without harming non-cancerous ones.

And finally -- and this is no big deal -- spicy food can lower your chances of dying, according to researchers. Now, it's no lazarus pit but a 2015 study published in the British Medical Journal found those who ate spicy food six to seven times a week had a 14 per cent lower risk of premature death. That's compared to research subjects who ate spicy foods less than once a week.

Curious as how you can incorporate more spice into your diet? Check out the videos above to check out a sizzling Thai staple chock full of chilis.

  • Chile Morita Peppers

    Add complexity and a hint of crispiness by toasting dried chile morita peppers until its slightly blackened, says Steve Gill of Quesada Burritos & Tacos. Gill adds it will take about 20 to 60 seconds, depending on the heat of your pan or oven.

  • Habanero Peppers

    Ouch, this one is spicy! If you're looking for a quick way to play with habanero peppers, Gill says to combine the peppers with mango and cilantro to make an easy sweet and spicy salsa.

  • Poblano Chili Peppers

    Try stuffing fresh poblano chile peppers with your favourite cheese (we suggest oaxaca cheese) and then grilling them for a delicious appetizer.

  • Powered Chili Peppers

    Kick your sauces up a notch. Add a pinch of chipotle or habanero powder (or whatever other powder you like) to mayo or sour cream for an unexpected flavour boost.

  • Dried Chili Peppers

    Before cooking with dried chili peppers like ancho, pasilla or guajillo, soak them in water for approximately 30 minutes. "And don't forget to toast them first," Gill says.

  • Arbol Chili Peppers

    Make your own chili oil with these peppers. Add garlic and chiles de arbol to heated extra virgin olive oil. Once the garlic and peppers are slightly browned, remove from heat and allow to cool. Bottle it up and you're good to go.

  • Jalapeno Peppers

    Re-imagine everyday meals by adding chopped jalapeno peppers to scrambled eggs, burgers and stir fries, Gill says.

  • Chile Pasilla

    Blend chile pasilla and chile ancho with vinegar and spices to a paste you can use for grilling meats.

  • Drink Up!

    Use your favourite chile to rim you margarita glass and add a slice or two to add heat to your icy cold drink, Gill adds. Check out this recipe for spicy chili pepper mango margaritas here.

  • Serrano Chili Peppers

    Combine chopped and roasted serrano chili peppers with honey, cilantro and extra virgin olive oil to create your own condiment for burgers.

