Looking back on 2016, it was quite clear that the top beauty trend of the year was glitter. A whole lot of glitter.

You only had to look at the runways of Burberry, Giambattista Valli and Opening Ceremony for proof of its prominence. If there was any doubt, the demi-god of makeup herself, Pat McGrath confirmed the trend when she released her much sought after Lust 004 Kits designed to bring your pucker to the next level with a layer of intense glitter.

So what will 2017 bring to the table? Based on what we’ve seen on Pinterest, beauty blogs and the spring/summer 2017 runways, we have a lot to look forward to.

Be an early adopter and don’t wait until 2017 to try one of these beauty trends we’re predicting will be huge in the new year.

Glossy lids

Fresh off the runway from @jennypackham spring 2017 but available now, #artstick in Rich Nude (Sneak peak at Eye Gloss in Bare Beach) cheek is Retouching Powder in Pink 📷 @Nordstrom Bobbi is wearing Geranium nail polish A photo posted by Bobbi Brown Cosmetics (@bobbibrown) on Sep 13, 2016 at 3:16pm PDT

Glossy lids aren’t entirely new, but they’re making resurgence in 2017. Typically, clear lip gloss is used to achieve the look, but there’s no need for a makeshift product anymore. Bobbi Brown announced they’ll be releasing an eye gloss in the spring and that means we can try this trend without creating a sticky mess.



Actually, no makeup

#IM #IsabelMarant #SS17 #Show #PalaisRoyal #PFW production by @BureauBetak A video posted by Isabel Marant (@isabelmarant) on Sep 30, 2016 at 6:18am PDT

No-makeup makeup is going to take a back seat to actually wearing no makeup next year. Embracing your flaws and achieving fabulous skin is in. The runways of Isabel Marant SS17 featured clean, radiant skin, and only enough makeup to cover up any red marks and blemishes. You may be surprised at how much you like the barely there look.



'80s vibes

🆒🍃 A photo posted by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) on Sep 16, 2016 at 12:52am PDT

Who said the '80s represented the worst decade for fashion and beauty? Well, a lot of people, but that hasn’t stopped it from making a triumphant return to the runways and our beauty routines.

Makeup artists seem to be into the idea of bringing back bright pops of colour on the lids and pink blush à la Jem and the Holograms. Hey, don’t knock it until you try it.



Deep side part

Girl powa 💥 @morgane_martini 💄 @jennifer_yepez 💇🏾 A photo posted by Grace Mahary (@gracemahary) on Oct 25, 2016 at 7:33am PDT

A super deep side part is a simple way to elevate your look. Whether you’re wearing your hair down or in a low ponytail, the deep side part will work easily either way.

The best part of this look is it’s easy to achieve, even for someone who claims to be hopeless when it comes to hair styling.



Chrome nails

Got my New Years Eve nails ready to party into 2017 💅🏼🎉 #nailhur #chromenails A photo posted by S Y L V I A G A N I (@sylviagani) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:02pm PST

The popularity of chrome nails has already trickled into 2016, but we’re going to bet on it becoming a huge trend in 2017.

According to Pinterest, futuristic chrome nails are all set to takeover. The only downside to this trend is that chrome nails aren’t all that DIY-friendly. You’ll have to rely on your nail technician to give you that bold metallic finish.



Ash blond and silver ombre hair

Thanks again to Pinterest, we’ve discovered that chrome nails aren’t the only metallic trend set to take 2017 by storm — ash blond and silver ombre was one of the most pinned beauty looks for 2017.

If you’re worried about the idea of colouring your hair a metallic hue, you can easily adjust it to be quite subtle.



Braided top knot

People aren’t quite ready to let go of the top knot trend, but we are ready to give the look a little makeover. This is where the braided top knot comes into play.

You’ll need a little extra hair coiffing time in the morning, but the results are absolutely worth the effort. Just take a look at these Pinterest worthy braided top knots for your 2017 hair goals.



Microblading

This year brought a new word into everyone’s beauty vocabulary, namely, “microblading," the natural looking brow embroidery technique gives you semi permanent brows on fleek.

While 2016 saw the new brow procedure become popular among early adopters, 2017 will see everyone and their mother’s getting it done.

