Children of Barack Obama, 44th U.S. President (2009-2016) Barack and Michelle Obama have two daughters: Malia and Sasha. The girls were just 10 and seven years old, respectively, when their father became president. They have lived in the White House for the past eight years. Speaking about his daughters’ lives in the limelight, President Obama told “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon: “They’ve handled it so well. They are just wonderful girls. They’re smart and funny, but most importantly, they’re kind.”

Today, Obama's daughters are teens. Malia (left) is now 18 and has recently graduated from high school. She is expected to take a gap year before attending Harvard University in fall 2017. According to her father, Malia is “very eager” to leave the White House.

Sasha (left) is now 15 and is expected to continue her studies at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C. Unlike her older sister, Sasha is indifferent to moving out of the White House. “She was younger when she got there so she is more accustomed to it,” Obama explained. See more photos of Obama’s daughters here.

Daughter of Bill Clinton, 42nd U.S. President (1993-2001) Chelsea is the only daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton. The White House was where she spent her entire adolescence, since she moved in at the age of 13. “I was always deeply aware that I was living in history,” Chelsea said in a 2014 interview. “But then I would have dinner with my parents at the kitchen table every night! There was much about my life that also was normal.”

Chelsea was 21 years old when her father completed his presidency in 2001, however, she moved out of the White House four years prior to attend Stanford University at the age of 17. Pictured here is Chelsea in 1997 at her high school graduation.

Chelsea, now 36, works for the Clinton Foundation and Clinton Global Initiative. She is also a mother. She and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, have two young kids: Charlotte and Aidan.

Daughter of Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. President (1977-1981) Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn had four kids, but only their daughter Amy was still living with them by the time he became president. Amy was nine years old at the time, while her brothers Donnel, James and Jack were 25, 27, and 30, respectively.

Growing up in the White House at such a young age presented Amy with many challenges. The media was especially interested in her because she was the first young child to live there since John F. Kennedy’s kids in the 1960s. Most notably, the young girl caused controversy in 1977 when she was caught reading a book during a state dinner for Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Amy left the White House at age 14.

The youngest Carter became a student at Brown University (although she didn't graduate) and married James Wentzel. The couple, who lives in Georgia, now has a son named Hugo.

Children of Gerald Ford, 38th U.S. President (1974-1977) While Gerald Ford’s kids didn’t necessarily grow up in the White House, two of his four kids – Susan and Steven – were only in their late teens by the time he became president. Pictured here from left to right: son Steven Ford, son John Ford, First Lady Betty Ford, President Gerald Ford, daughter Susan Ford, and daughter-in-law Gayle Ann Ford and her husband, Michael Ford.

Susan, who was 17 at the time, celebrated a very important milestone at the famed residence: her prom! That’s right – the dance was hosted in the White House’s East Room in May 1975 and ran until 1 a.m.

Today, Susan, 59, is an author and photojournalist. She also has two kids – Tyne and Heather – with first husband Charles Vance, who was one of her father's former U.S. Secret Service agents. She is now married to Vaden Bales, whom she wed in 1989.

Steven (back, far left), who was 18 by the time his father became president, also partied at the White House with his friends. In a 2010 interview, he revealed that he didn’t realize the snacks delivered to them came out of his father’s pay cheque. “I thought food and drink were just part of the perks of living at the White House,” he said. He also recalled that he and his friends used to blast Led Zeppelin from the rooftop.

Steven went on to become an actor. He is known for "When Harry Met Sally," "Black Hawk Down" and "The Young and the Restless." The 60-year-old also has one son named Lawrence.

Daughter of Lyndon B. Johnson, 36th U.S. President (1963-1969) Lyndon B. Johnson and his wife “Lady Bird” had two daughters, but only his youngest, Luci (far left), grew up in the White House. Luci was 16 at the time, while her older sister Lynda was 19. Both understood that their father had become president because of the tragic death of John F. Kennedy. Summing up her time in the White House, Luci once said: “For me, it was the best of times and the worst of times, but it's a march through history, and there's not a moment you live there that you are able to be oblivious to that.”

By the time her father’s presidency ended in 1969, Luci (in white) was 22.

Luci, now 69, is a businesswoman and philanthropist. She is also a mother and has four grown kids: Patrick, Nicole, Rebekah and Claudia.

Children of John F. Kennedy, 35th U.S. President (1961-1963) President John F. Kennedy’s two kids, Caroline and John Jr., were very young when he became president in 1961. Caroline was just three years old, while John Jr. was one. The Kennedys had two other kids. Tragically, Arabella was stillborn in 1956 and Patrick died two days after his birth in 1963. After JFK's election, the world watched Caroline and John Jr. grow in the White House for three short years. Then in 1963, their father was assassinated just three months after Patrick's death. The family moved out of the White House two weeks after President Kennedy's death.

Caroline and John Jr. were still young kids when their father died at age six and four. Caroline is the only surviving child of JFK and his wife Jackie Kennedy. Sadly, her brother, John Jr., died in a plane crash in 1999 at the age of 39. Pictured here are the Kennedy kids in 1997.

Now 58, Caroline is a writer and lawyer, as well as the United States Ambassador to Japan. She is also a mother of three: Rose, 28, Tatiana, 26 and Jon, 23.

Son of William Howard Taft, 27th U.S. President (1909-1913) Charles was the youngest child of President William Howard Taft. He was 11 years old when he moved into the White House, while his siblings Helen and Robert were 18 and 20, respectively. Staying true to his family’s political roots, Charles became a U.S. Republican Party politician. He also had a son, named Seth, who followed in his footsteps and was also a Republican Party politician.

Children of Theodore Roosevelt, 26th U.S. President (1901-1909) All of the Roosevelt children grew up in the White House. The couple had six kids and at the time of Roosevelt’s presidency, Alice was 17, Theodore Jr. was 14, Kermit, 12, Ethel, 10, Archibald, 7, and Quentin, 4. Pictured standing left to right: Kermit, Ethel, and Theodore Jr. Sitting left to right: Archie, Theodore, Edith and Quentin.

Because Alice was the oldest, she became an instant celebrity and fashion icon as soon as she moved to the White House at age 17. She gained a lot of media attention thanks to her rebellious acts, such as smoking in the White House and taking her pet snake to parties. When speaking about his daughter, Roosevelt reportedly once said: “I can be president of the United States – or – I can attend to Alice. I cannot possibly do both!”

Naturally, being the youngest, Quentin (left) was the most mischievous of Roosevelt’s children. His father coined the term the “White House Gang” to describe Quentin and a group of other young boys, which also included Charles Taft, the son of William Howard Taft. By the time his father’s presidency ended in 1909, Quentin was 12 years old. Pictured here is Quentin and Roswell Newcomb Pinckney, who was also part of the White House Gang, in 1902.

Children of Ulysses S. Grant, 18th U.S. President (1869-1877) President Ulysses S. Grant kids spent eight years in the White House. By the time they moved in, Frederick was 19, Ulysses Jr. was 17, Nellie was 14 and Jesse was 11.