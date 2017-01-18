ADVERTISEMENT

The Tom Ford Versus Melania and Donald Trump saga continues.

After appearing on "The View" back in November and confessing that he was "sad and disappointed" with Hillary Clinton's loss in the 2016 presidential election, the 55-year-old American fashion designed revealed he had no interest in dressing president-elect Trump's wife, Melania.

"I was asked to dress her quite a few years ago and I declined," Ford said. "She’s not necessarily my image."

This got a lot of people talking, in both politics and fashion.

The "Nocturnal Animals" director clarified his remarks at the 2017 Golden Globes, saying that "given this president's belief about 'made in America,'" both the president-elect and first lady should only wear clothes made in America and accessible to all Americans.

"I think that whoever is the president, or the first lady, should be wearing clothes at a price point that are accessible to most Americans, and wearing clothes made in America. My clothes are made in Italy, they're very, very expensive. I don't think most women or men in our country can relate to that, and I think the first lady or the president should represent all people."

Enter Donald Trump.

The president-elect appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday, adding Melania never asked Ford to dress her in the first place.

President-elect #DonaldTrump on #TomFord refusing to dress #MelaniaTrump: "He was never asked to dress [Melania]… I’m not a fan of Tom Ford" pic.twitter.com/1PmMPWs9zk — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 18, 2017

"[She] never asked Tom Ford, doesn't like Tom Ford. Doesn't like his designs. He was never asked to dress [Melania]," Trump told Ainsley Earhardt.

“I’m not a fan of Tom Ford, never have been,” Trump said.

Trump also said Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn called him and thought, "it was so terrible what Tom Ford said that he threw his clothing out of his Las Vegas hotel."

(Side note: tossing designer clothes out the window? Sad!)

(Side note again: should Trump really be encouraging people to throw out designer clothes considering he is the man to claim his inauguration is causing a dress shortage in Washington? We don't think so.)

As of press time, it is still unclear who will dress Melania for Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, but, of course, there are the rumours. Both Ralph Lauren and Karl Lagerfeld are reportedly in the running to dress the future first lady.

Follow Huffington Post Canada Style on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter!