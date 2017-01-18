Huffpost Canada Living ca
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina Eggs Are Already Sold Out

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Forget vagina steaming — according to Gwyneth Paltrow, vagina eggs are the new must-try health fad, even though they've reportedly been around for centuries.

Called a "Jade Egg," the smooth, small stones are meant to be inserted into the vagina, giving its owner plenty of health benefits.

"Jade eggs can help cultivate sexual energy, increase orgasm, balance the cycle, stimulate key reflexology around vaginal walls, tighten and tone, prevent uterine prolapse, increase control of the whole perineum and bladder, develop and clear chi pathways in the body, intensify feminine energy, and invigorate our life force," says Goop’s “beauty guru/healer/inspiration/friend,” Shiva Rose, on Paltrow's lifestyle website.

goop egg

These miracle eggs are already sold out on Goop, with a retail price of $66 USD ($55 USD for the rose quartz egg which is "ideal for people who’ve seen results with the Jade Egg and want to take their practice a step further.")

According to the website, "Yoni" eggs were a "strictly guarded secret of Chinese concubines and royalty in antiquity" and have the ability to "harness the power of energy work, crystal healing, and a Kegel-like physical practice," making them ideal for detox and cleansing.

And if you too are wondering whether the little egg can get stuck or lost up in your hooha, Rose answers that question in a helpful Q&A.

gwyneth paltrow

"No, it can’t get lost, but these ones have a hole drilled in them, which you can then thread with unwaxed floss, to make it easier to take out, and to generally ease any anxiety about it—which, I’ll tell you, a lot of people have!"

No kidding.

Fortunately, there are many ways to have pleasurable orgasms and tighten and tone your pelvic floor muscles without putting a rock in your vagina. If you want to increase your orgasms or make them better, look no further than your local sex toy shop, which will have plenty of options to help you get there. And the Mayo Clinic has expert advice on how to do kegel exercises to tighten up down there. (Bonus: it's free.)

But if you want to learn more about jade eggs, there are many websites offering information about the ancient practice, including how to select the right egg for you, care for your egg and how to use it.

Read a first-hand account of what it's like going to a jade egg vagina weightlifting class.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Sexy Christmas Gifts For Sex Lovers
of

  • Lelo ORA One of the highest-rated sex toys of the year, the sensual massager helps women experience the same joys of oral sex with "seductive swirls and intense pulsations on and around the clitoris." Price: $264.95 Where to get it: Hanky Pany

  • 365 Sex Positions by Lisa Sweet Bored of the same-old? Get busy (and flexible) with this sex position guide, which will keep you adventurous in 2017. Price: $17.50 Where to get it: Indigo

  • Sex Dice Great as a bachelorette gift or something for your significant other, these wooden six dice are made for the couple who wants to try something new. Price: $27.28 Where to get it: Etsy/WoodenLook

  • Adam & Eve Triple Touch Massager Feel pleasure, three ways. This sex toy for women features three points of pleasure including a buzzing bulb for the clitoris, a massager for your G-spot and an anal tickler. Price: $119.99 Where to get it: Stag Shop

  • Climaxxx Your favourite childhood game (yes, snakes and ladders), just got a sexy upgrade. Price: $34.99 Where to get it: Condom Shack

  • Easy Beat Egg Hard Boiled Package One of the highest rated sex toys of the year (you can even say they're eggcellent), these Japanese-built masturbators offer men six different types of stimulation. Price: $54.99 Where to get it: Pink Cherry

  • The New Sex Bible by Jessica O'Reilly One of our favourite sex experts maps out an updated guide on all things sex and pleasure. Price: $22.63 Where to get it: Indigo

  • Cal Exotics Ours Romantic Kit Spice up date night with this gift made for couples. It includes 100 silky (yes silky) rose petals, a waterproof vibrator, a strawberry scented massage oil candle and foreplay dice. Price: $33.99 Where to get it: Stag Shop

  • Fleshlight Go: Surge Kit Another classic, this is a more compact version of the original Fleshlight. Price: $105.00 Where to get it: The Shop of Pleasures

  • Candy Cuffs Get your partner to bite you out of these tasty "handcuffs." Who doesn't love candy? Price: $11.95 Where to get it: Lovedreamer.com

  • Prostatic Play Hero Vibrating Prostate Explorer This prostate massager features a base designed to stimulate a man's "p-spot." Price: $64.99 Where to get it: Pink Cherry

  • Cocoa Mint Body Candy A perfect stocking stuffer, this natural aphrodisiac will make those kisses last even longer. Price: $13.99 Where to get it:

  • Lace Robe Sure, it's meant for a bride, but this lace white robe will make any woman feel sexy at home. Price: $249.21 Where to get it: Etsy/SilkBrides

  • Jimmyjane Afterdark & Hello Touch Kit This kit includes two vibrators, a massage stone, two massage oil candles and a finger tip massager for extra pleasure. Price: $189.95 Where to get it: Sex Toys Canada

  • Pro 2 Clitoral Stimulator If you're in the need for multiple orgasms, this sex toy features 11 levels of erotic pleasure. Price: $119.99 Where to get it: Stag Shop

  • Lelo Flickering Touch Massage Candle This vanilla-scented candle melts into a smooth intoxicating massage oil. Spoil him or her on Christmas night. Price: $27.99 Where to get it: Stag Shop

  • Rhinestone Handcuffs Not only will you be getting naughty, you'll be stylish to boot. Price: $24.50 Where to get it: La Senza

  • Clone-A-Pussy Chocolate Yes, you can now make a sweet, sweet mould of your vagina for your partner to devour for dessert. Price: $30.95 Where to get it: Lovedreamer.com

  • G-plug L Vibrating Plug This anal plug features six vibration settings and is even waterproof. Sexy shower time, anyone? Price: $115 Where to get it: Honey Gifts

  • Sportsheets Pleasure Feathers These soft and silky feathers will come in handy when it comes to foreplay. Price: $6.95 Where to get it: Hush

  • Lush Sex Bomb This classic bath bomb will definitely put you in the mood. Price: $7.95 Where to get it: Lush

  • Glace Dancer Ladies, if you want to get things started on your own schedule, this egg-shaped bullet will stimulate the clitoris. Price: $39.95 Where to get it: Hanky Panky

  • Indian Spice Love Oil Turn up the heat with this stocking stuffer, made in a travel-sized option perfect for a sexy weekend getaway. Price: $16.99–$29.995 Where to get it: Good Clean Love

  • Sex Dust It sounds like a made-up gift, but sex dust can be combined with any hot or cold drink to increase your "sexual vigor and adventurousness." Fancy. Price: $24 Where to get it: Urban Outfitters

  • A Lover's Guide To Self-Pleasuring Sometimes, you just gotta do you. Price: $33.95 Where to get it: Lovedreamer.com

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations