Forget vagina steaming — according to Gwyneth Paltrow, vagina eggs are the new must-try health fad, even though they've reportedly been around for centuries.

Called a "Jade Egg," the smooth, small stones are meant to be inserted into the vagina, giving its owner plenty of health benefits.

"Jade eggs can help cultivate sexual energy, increase orgasm, balance the cycle, stimulate key reflexology around vaginal walls, tighten and tone, prevent uterine prolapse, increase control of the whole perineum and bladder, develop and clear chi pathways in the body, intensify feminine energy, and invigorate our life force," says Goop’s “beauty guru/healer/inspiration/friend,” Shiva Rose, on Paltrow's lifestyle website.

These miracle eggs are already sold out on Goop, with a retail price of $66 USD ($55 USD for the rose quartz egg which is "ideal for people who’ve seen results with the Jade Egg and want to take their practice a step further.")

According to the website, "Yoni" eggs were a "strictly guarded secret of Chinese concubines and royalty in antiquity" and have the ability to "harness the power of energy work, crystal healing, and a Kegel-like physical practice," making them ideal for detox and cleansing.

And if you too are wondering whether the little egg can get stuck or lost up in your hooha, Rose answers that question in a helpful Q&A.

"No, it can’t get lost, but these ones have a hole drilled in them, which you can then thread with unwaxed floss, to make it easier to take out, and to generally ease any anxiety about it—which, I’ll tell you, a lot of people have!"

No kidding.

Fortunately, there are many ways to have pleasurable orgasms and tighten and tone your pelvic floor muscles without putting a rock in your vagina. If you want to increase your orgasms or make them better, look no further than your local sex toy shop, which will have plenty of options to help you get there. And the Mayo Clinic has expert advice on how to do kegel exercises to tighten up down there. (Bonus: it's free.)

But if you want to learn more about jade eggs, there are many websites offering information about the ancient practice, including how to select the right egg for you, care for your egg and how to use it.

Read a first-hand account of what it's like going to a jade egg vagina weightlifting class.