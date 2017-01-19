ADVERTISEMENT

Prince George and Princess Charlotte received some bizarre gifts during their royal tour of Canada last September.

Kensington Palace released the official record of all the gifts the royal family received in 2016 on Thursday. Among the most unusual were tins of salmon, a paddle and USB sticks. Three-year-old George and one-year-old Charlotte were also given a candlestick holder by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to the document, the royal children received over 150 presents when they accompanied their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, during their eight-day visit to the Great White North.

In true Canadian fashion, the little Prince and Princess also received miniature ice hockey sticks, woolen mittens, soft toys of a black bear and moose and, of course, tins of maple syrup.

The royal visit of Canada marked the first time the family toured together as a foursome. While George and Charlotte did not make every public appearance with their parents, they did steal our hearts when they attended a children's party in Victoria, B.C., where they were guests of honour.

In 2016, Prince William and Kate Middleton also visited Bhutan and India, but without the children. Despite this, the royal kids were still given gifts. King Jigme and Queen Jetsun of Bhutan gave both George and Charlotte woven brown coats.