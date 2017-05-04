There was a time in 2014, before his days as prime minister, that a Toronto smoke shop was selling Zig-Zag rolling papers with Trudeau's face on them. Vapor Central doesn't appear to be selling them anymore, but never fear....

Because you can still buy a T-shirt with the same logo on eBay!

The makers of this JT-scented candle recreate what they think he likely smells like. According to them? "The Justin Trudeau-Scented Candle blends the rich scent of chai tea (because he drinks tea) with maple (because Canada). The resulting aroma screams 'hot Canadian guy' (or, perhaps, 'hot guy from Vermont')."

But maybe you're more into DIY-ing your own candles. In that case, a New York-based company has a PMJT-scented soy candle kit, that they say is "a great scent for someone who is attracted to men or Canadians, or both." They say it gives off a blended scent of "sweet maple, fig, and sexy musk" — whatever "sexy musk" is... Oh, and for the record, they also have a Vladimir Putin DIY candle kit, featuring a blend of sweet pine and mint.

Maybe you're the kind of fan that likes to (creepily) show your affection through your personal style. In that case, these leggings could be for you. (There are also workout shorts and robes in the same pattern, if leggings aren't your jam.)

Hold onto your hoops, because things are about to get very one-of-a-kind. For the low (and specific) price of $78.19, you could own this embroidered portrait of the prime minister.

Or how about this $1,900 painting of Trudeau doing a tree pose on a Canadian bill with his *ahem* stuff hanging out of his pants? (The unedited painting can be viewed here, but just know that you can't unsee it once you click over.)

Maybe you, or a child you know, enjoys the art of puppetry and could appreciate the endless hours of fun that are possible with this "True Dough" puppet?

Or maybe you like to mix your politics and Roman mythology, and would splurge on this $234.59 painting of Trudeau as a faun.

For those opting for a classic, everyday way to show your love for our nation's leader, look no further than this "hey girl" lapel pin.

Or if you're the kind of person who likes to keep your political preferences under wraps, consider this sleep mask that allows you to put Trudeau's eyes on your eyes from the privacy of your bedroom.

This Ebay seller wants you to purchase this PMJT-autographed piece of paper, but buyer beware: he's not going to tell you when and where it was signed until AFTER you buy it. Some other fun facts the seller lists about this mystery autograph: -It was signed on the back of an advertisement notepad piece of paper. (Probably like those ones that always appear in your mailbox from your local realtor.) -The seller asked him to make it out "To Tom," but Trudeau didn't listen -Trudeau apparently told the seller "it is not the time for autographs," while scrawling his signature