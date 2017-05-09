Canada Parents
Michael Bublé's Wife Shares Adorable Beach Photo With Son

Life for Michael Bublé and his family is quickly going back to normal following his eldest son’s battle with cancer.

On Monday, the singer’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, shared a sweet photo of her and one of her sons (perhaps their youngest boy, 15-month-old Elias?), having some fun at the beach.

According to Lopilato’s Instagram, this is a “family first” for their little one. The 29-year-old actress also sweetly wrote in her caption (originally in Spanish): “While he throws me sand I enjoy his laughter.”

This is the first time Lopilato has shared a photo of one of her kids since she and Bublé revealed that her eldest son, Noah, was battling liver cancer. The three-year-old’s diagnosis was first announced in November, and just last month, the family confirmed that Noah was in full recovery.

Thank God, my son is well,” Lopilato said in Spanish at a press conference at that time. “When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes.”

“My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups,” she continued. “But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.”


Now that Noah is doing well, Bublé and his family have returned to their home in Buenos Aires. The Burnaby-born singer also announced that he will resume public appearances, which he originally put on hold to focus on his son’s health.

Next month, Bublé and his family are scheduled to appear at Canada's National Arts Centre in Ottawa where the “I Believe In You” singer will be honoured with a National Arts Centre Award by the Governor General of Canada.

We are glad to see this family doing so well!

