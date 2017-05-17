Calgary Stampede's 2017 Menu Will Stop Your Heart

ADVERTISEMENT

Just when we thought the Calgary Stampede couldn't top its $100 hot dog of 2015, it went and deep fried Jell-O.

This year's Stampede, running from July 7 to 16, will feature a bunch of completely new, completely over-the-top food items.

Check out some of additions for 2017:

