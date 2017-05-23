Canada Politics
The next federal Conservative leader could face hurdles when it comes to attracting millennial and centrist voters, a new poll suggests.

On Tuesday, Abacus Data released results of a survey that tested support for the two main opposition parties currently in the process of finding new leaders. The numbers may be of particular interest to Tories who will learn in just a few days who will lead them into the next election.

While the poll suggests that the Conservatives’ so-called accessible voter pool — those who would consider voting for the party in 2019 — is about where it stood in Stephen Harper’s last year as party leader, there appears to be a glaring issue with younger voters.

cpc leadership
Conservative Party leadership candidates Rick Peterson, Chris Alexander, Michael Chong, Lisa Raitt and Maxime Bernier greet each other at an event in Montreal on Feb. 13, 2017. (Photo: Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The poll suggests Tories currently trail Liberals by 16 percentage points among those aged 30-44 and a whopping 28 points among those under 30. The firm says that by 2019, millennial voters — those born between 1980 and 2000 — will represent the largest segment of the electorate.

While Conservatives have typically boasted an advantage among older voters, Abacus Data notes the next election will mark the first time in over 40 years that “Boomers will not make up the largest portion of the electorate.”

conservative race

The poll also suggests Tories would finish in third among voters at the centre of the political spectrum, a segment Abacus Data says represents about half of Canadian voters.

Just 18 per cent of centrists support the Tories, compared to 22 per cent for New Democrats and 47 per cent for Liberals. Conservatives would, however, win the support of nearly 60 per cent of right-wing and centre-right voters.

conservative

If an election were held today, the poll suggests Liberals would win 43 per cent of the vote, compared to 27 per cent for Conservatives and 20 per cent for the NDP.

Abacus Data CEO David Coletto says the numbers show the electorate is “shifting in a less Conservative-friendly direction,” presenting challenges for the next Tory leader to expand the base.

"For the Conservatives, it's not enough to hope and pray they can run up the margins among Boomers and Gen Xers,” Coletto told HuffPost Canada in an email. “They don't have to win Millennials, but they have to do better with them."

Coletto said that since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remains fairly popular, there’s no reason for voters to switch their preference right now.

“So in the absence of dissatisfaction, the Conservatives need to make a better offer to voters, especially those who don't identify on the right of the spectrum."

"For the Conservatives, it's not enough to hope and pray they can run up the margins among Boomers and Gen Xers."
— Abacus Data CEO David Coletto

Before he dropped out of the race, celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary said attracting millennials into the Tory fold was a key motivation for his campaign. When he endorsed perceived front-runner Maxime Bernier last month, O’Leary charged that young Canadians have not experienced the “sunny ways” promised by the Trudeau Liberals.

“Just a bare lightbulb in their parents’ basement, where they live because they’re unemployed,” O’Leary said.

But leadership hopeful Michael Chong has warned that Bernier’s “extreme” focus on deregulation, privatization and slashing spending will hand the next election to Trudeau.

Listen to Follow-Up podcast interview with Tory leadership front-runner Maxime Bernier:

Some Tory contenders have proposed ideas specifically designed to court millennial voters.

Ontario MP Erin O’Toole, for example has proposed a program dubbed “Generation Kickstart,” which would give young graduates an extra $100,000 in basic personal exemptions on taxes in their first three years out of school.

Former B.C. MP Andrew Saxton, meanwhile, has pitched a federal apprenticeship program similar to one in Switzerland that he believes would lower the youth unemployment rate.

The Abacus survey was conducted between May 10 and 12 among a random sample of 1,182 adult Canadians, chosen from a representative panel of 500,000. The firm says a similar poll would have a margin of error of 2.9 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The next Tory leader will be revealed on May 27.

With a file from Althia Raj

    Federal Conservatives are looking for a full-time replacement for Stephen Harper. Here's who's running to become the next Tory leader.

  • Maxime Bernier, 54

    First elected in 2006, Bernier served as minister of industry and minister of foreign affairs — a position he resigned in 2008 after leaving government documents at the home of an ex-girlfriend with ties to the Hells Angels. A high-profile MP from Quebec, he was reappointed to cabinet in 2011 in the junior role of minister of state for small business and tourism. He's already announced that he's going for it.

  • Dr. Kellie Leitch, 46

    Dr. Kellie Leitch, a pediatric surgeon, outgoing minister of labour and minister for the status of women, reportedly has a team in place to mount a campaign. First elected in 2011, Leitch was easily re-elected in the Ontario riding of Simcoe-Grey. Though also considered a Red Tory, Leitch raised eyebrows during the campaign by declaring herself "pro-life" and announcing government plans to introduce a tip line for so-called "barbaric cultural practices."

  • Michael Chong, 45

    Chong, who quit the Harper cabinet in 2006 on a matter of principle, is also running. The longtime Ontario MP has earned a reputation as a bit of a "rebel," thanks to his Reform Act and calls for conservatives to do more to fight climate change.

  • Deepak Obhrai, 66

    Deepak Obhrai, a former Reform MP from Alberta who was first elected in 1997, is the dean of the Conservative Party caucus. He formally jumped into the race in July 2016.

  • Andrew Scheer, 37

    Andrew Scheer, a Saskatchewan MP who served as Speaker of the House of Commons from 2011 to 2015, joined the race in Sept. 2016. Scheer gave up his Opposition House leader role earlier that month to continue exploring a bid.

  • Brad Trost, 42

    The social conservative from Saskatchewan jumped into the race in August 2016. Trost, first elected in 2004, is anti-abortion, anti-same-sex marriage, but is also very fiscally conservative.

  • Erin O'Toole, 44

    The Ontario MP is a former air force captain. First elected in 2012, O'Toole has connections in Atlantic Canada and the GTA, and is seen as more of a fresh face.

  • Steven Blaney, 52

    The Quebec MP and former public safety minister is the man behind the C-51 anti-terrorism law.

  • Lisa Raitt, 48

    First elected in 2008, Lisa Raitt was perhaps the most high-profile woman in Harper's inner circle. Her name was also floated as a possible contender for the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership. Raitt served as minister of natural resources, minister of labour, and most recently as minister of transport. While several other Ontario cabinet ministers went down in defeat to Liberals, she was re-elected in the riding of Milton by more than 2,400 votes. Another Red Tory, she has been vocal about the Conservatives' struggle to appeal to women voters.

  • Chris Alexander, 48

    The former immigration minister and Ontario MP is also running. First elected in 2011, Alexander was defeated four years later. He faced questions over his handling of Canada's response to the Syrian refugee crisis. He also joined Leitch in that ill-fated campaign announcement of a tip line for "barbaric cultural practices."

  • Andrew Saxton, 53

    Saxton was the MP North Vancouver for seven years before losing his seat in 2015. He also served as a parliamentary secretary to two finance ministers and the Treasury Board president.

  • Rick Peterson, 61

    The bilingual Vancouver businessman unsuccessfully ran for the leadership of the B.C. Conservative Party. He joined the race in Oct. 2016.

  • Pierre Lemieux, 54

    An Ontario MP from 2006-2015, Lemieux was defeated in the last election. He is a social conservative and veteran. He joined the race in Nov. 2016.

