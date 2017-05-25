Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Fans Baffled After 'Bachelorette' Chooses 'Whaboom' Guy Over Hunky Ex-Marine

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Rachel Lindsay made history after it was announced that she would be the first black lead on ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” so it’s no surprise that Monday’s season premiere drew in 5.7 million viewers!

While fans were delighted and entertained to finally meet the show’s contestants, they were left baffled by the end when Lindsay axed a stunning ex-marine over a man now known as the “Whaboom” guy.

In case you missed it, Whaboom guy’s real name is actually Lucas Yancey and “Whaboom” is simply his catchphrase, or, as he explained to TMZ, “It’s a verb, it’s a noun, it’s a lifestyle.”

On the debut of “The Bachelorette,” Yancey arrived with a megaphone to meet Lindsay for the very first time. Naturally, he wore a shirt with what appeared to be a cartoon image of himself saying the words, “Whaboom!” He then gave Lindsay a taste of his catchphrase. Take a look below.

At the end of the episode, Lindsay had to send eight guys home. When it came down to the final rose, viewers were shocked that the 32-year-old attorney would choose the “Whaboom” guy over Blake K., a hunky Asian-American contestant. Not only did the former U.S. marine win viewers over with his good looks, but also with his charm.


On social media, fans did not hold back when expressing their dislike for the “Whaboom” guy and their love for Blake K.

Many even blamed the producers of the show for Lindsay’s poor decision.

And some noted that it was interesting for Lindsay to get rid of the only Asian contestants on the show on the first night.

Clearly Blake K. was the fan favourite of the men who were sent home. In fact, a poll on ABC shows that 37 per cent of viewers would have kept the ex-marine over one of the other chosen men.

While viewers are still baffled (and crying) over Lindsay’s decision, NextShark reports that the 29-year-old may have actually chosen to leave the show himself.

Two months ago, around the same time the show was being filmed, Blake K. shared an Instagram photo of himself visiting his 90-year-old grandfather, who was in the ICU. “Happy I’m with my family,” he wrote in the caption.


Although we're saddened Blake K. is no longer on the show, we respect that family comes first!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Swoon-Worthy Asian Actors
of
  • Simu Liu

    The Chinese-Canadian newcomer stars on CBC's "Kim's Convenience" as Jung. He will play the role of Faaron in the upcoming NBC prequel series "Taken."

  • Godfrey Gao

    We've already lusted over this Taiwanese-born Canadian actor and model in the past, but like, seriously ... we couldn't not include him. You may recognize him as Magnus Bane from "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones," or from Louis Vuitton campaigns, of which he was the first Asian model to star in.

  • Arjun Rampal

    This Indian film actor is best known for his roles in "Rock On!!" and "Dil Hai Tumhaara." He's also married to former Miss India, Mehr Jesia.

  • Daniel Dae Kim

    Best known for his roles in "Hawaii Five-0" and "Lost," the South Korean-American actor is also the new face of Clinique For Men.

  • Harry Shum Jr.

    You probably know Harry Shum Jr. as "Glee's" Mike Chang. The Chinese Costa Rican-American actor also plays the male lead on YouTube Red's original series, "Single By 30."

  • Hrithik Roshan

    Indian Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has won six Filmfare Awards and is often referred to as one of the most attractive male celebs in India.

  • John Cho

    South Korean-American actor John Cho is best known for his role as Harold Lee in the "Harold & Kumar" films. He was also the first Asian-American romantic male lead on American television when he played Henry Higgs on the sitcom, "Selfie."

  • Daniel Henney

    Daniel Henney is best known for his roles in "X-Men Origns: Wolverine," "Big Hero 6" and "Seducing Mr. Perfect." Oh, and he's also a model, naturally.

  • Dev Patel

    We first saw Dev Patel in British teen drama "Skins," but he rose to international fame and prominence when he starred in "Slumdog Millionaire." The British actor of Kenyan-born Indian parents currently stars in "Lion" with Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara.

  • Sam Milby

    Known for his roles in "Pinoy Big Brother," "Close to You," "Death March," this Filipino-American actor/reality TV star also dabbles in modelling and music.

  • Takeshi Kaneshiro

    Best known for his role in "House of Flying Daggers," this Taiwanese-Japanese actor and singer was also the voice of Tarzan for the film's Cantonese, Mandarin and Japanese versions.

  • Naveen Andrews

    This British-Indian actor is known for numerous roles, such as Sayid Jarrah in "Lost," Kip Singh in "The English Patient" and Sanjay in the 2002 remake of "Rollerball."

  • Byung-hun Lee

    South-Korean actor, singer and model Byung-hun Lee made his Hollywood debut as Storm Shadow in "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra." He is also the star of four of the highest-grossing films in South Korea.

  • John Abraham

    Indian Bollywood actor John Abraham is also a producer and former model. He made his film debut in "Jism," which earned him a Filmfare Best Debut Award nomination.

  • Huang Xiaoming

    Huang Xiaoming is a Chinese actor, singer, and model. He's also married to fellow Chinese actress and model, Angelababy.

  • Rahul Kohli

    This Indian-British actor currently stars as Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti in "iZombie."

  • Chen Kun

    Chinese-born Chen Kun is a critically acclaimed actor who rose to international fame when he starred in "The Knot." His role in "Painted Skin" won him a Hundred Flowers Award for Best Actor.

  • Sendhil Ramamurthy

    Indian-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy is best known for his role in NBC sci-fi drama "Heroes." He also plays Jai Wilcox in "Covert Affairs."

  • Julien Kang

    Korean-Canadian actor Julien Kang Julien is best known for his role in "Goodbye Dear Wife." He's also a model.

  • Ki Hong Lee

    You probably know Korean-American actor Ki Hong Lee from Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

  • Steven Yuen

    Korean-born American actor Steven Yuen is best known for his role as Glenn Rhee in "The Walking Dead."

  • Aziz Ansari

    Indian-American actor and comedian Aziz Ansari is best known for his role as Tom Haverford on "Parks and Recreation." He is also the mastermind behind Netflix's "Master of None."

  • Riz Ahmed

    Pakistani-British actor and rapper Riz Ahmed (a.k.a. Riz MC) is known for his work in "The Road to Guantanamo," and "Nightcrawler." He also starred in HBO miniseries "The Night Of" and appeared in "Jason Bourne."

  • David Lee McInnis

    The American actor of German, Irish and Korean heritage debuted his acting career in indie crime thriller, "The Cut Runs Deep."

  • Manish Dayal

    Indian-American Manish Dayal played Raj Kher in "90210." He also plays the leading role in "The Hundred Foot Journey."

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations