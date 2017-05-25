Fans Baffled After 'Bachelorette' Chooses 'Whaboom' Guy Over Hunky Ex-Marine

ADVERTISEMENT

Rachel Lindsay made history after it was announced that she would be the first black lead on ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” so it’s no surprise that Monday’s season premiere drew in 5.7 million viewers!

While fans were delighted and entertained to finally meet the show’s contestants, they were left baffled by the end when Lindsay axed a stunning ex-marine over a man now known as the “Whaboom” guy.

In case you missed it, Whaboom guy’s real name is actually Lucas Yancey and “Whaboom” is simply his catchphrase, or, as he explained to TMZ, “It’s a verb, it’s a noun, it’s a lifestyle.”

On the debut of “The Bachelorette,” Yancey arrived with a megaphone to meet Lindsay for the very first time. Naturally, he wore a shirt with what appeared to be a cartoon image of himself saying the words, “Whaboom!” He then gave Lindsay a taste of his catchphrase. Take a look below.

At the end of the episode, Lindsay had to send eight guys home. When it came down to the final rose, viewers were shocked that the 32-year-old attorney would choose the “Whaboom” guy over Blake K., a hunky Asian-American contestant. Not only did the former U.S. marine win viewers over with his good looks, but also with his charm.

First impressions mean everything so no Wabooms here! As you can see, I was so excited meeting the beautiful @therachlindsay 😊💛🌹 A post shared by Blake K (@blakekillpack) on May 19, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

On social media, fans did not hold back when expressing their dislike for the “Whaboom” guy and their love for Blake K.

Bachelorette watchers: I have never felt such immediate, visceral disdain for another human being as I do for whaboom guy pic.twitter.com/ILMPckjcv7 — KLIMT EASTWOOD 🌹 (@Danny_Parisi_) May 23, 2017

Rachel picked Whaboom over the super hot Asian guy, and now true love is dead. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/4G6v9uNkSV — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) May 23, 2017

Blake K was maybe the most handsome man I've ever seen in my life but sure go ahead and pick "whaboom" dude instead #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3Vl60q7Qqt — Annie Metcalf (@AndrewMeatcliff) May 23, 2017

When Rachel sends Blake K. home and keeps the kaboom guy #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/dXkEs2wXRV — Hannah Yasharoff (@HannahYasharoff) May 23, 2017

Many even blamed the producers of the show for Lindsay’s poor decision.

Waboom was clearly a producer pick but why did they sacrifice Blake K? #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/4Hud0awkYG — BRUNETTE CHIFFON (@Brunettechiff0n) May 23, 2017

She chose Whaboom and Tickle Monster over hot ER doc Grant and marine vet Blake K. Damn you, producers. #TheBachelorette — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) May 23, 2017

And some noted that it was interesting for Lindsay to get rid of the only Asian contestants on the show on the first night.

Rachel really just got rid of all the Asian men on night one... #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/Uj0ceZRBYp — Calvin (@calvinstowell) May 23, 2017

#TheBachelorette Seriously Asian guys are underrated AF.



Fine, more for me. Call me Blake. — Renee Heiter (@courge37) May 23, 2017

Clearly Blake K. was the fan favourite of the men who were sent home. In fact, a poll on ABC shows that 37 per cent of viewers would have kept the ex-marine over one of the other chosen men.

While viewers are still baffled (and crying) over Lindsay’s decision, NextShark reports that the 29-year-old may have actually chosen to leave the show himself.

Two months ago, around the same time the show was being filmed, Blake K. shared an Instagram photo of himself visiting his 90-year-old grandfather, who was in the ICU. “Happy I’m with my family,” he wrote in the caption.

Just flew to Hawaii to visit my 90 year old grandfather who was in the ICU. He's progressing and we hope he'll be home soon. 😊💛 Happy I'm with my family. A post shared by Blake K (@blakekillpack) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Although we're saddened Blake K. is no longer on the show, we respect that family comes first!