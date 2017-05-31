Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Remind Us Why They're Mother-Daughter Goals

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé might by expecting twins, but so far Blue Ivy is still her number one girl.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Bey shared an adorable photo of the two spending some quality time together. In the Instagram pic, the 35-year-old singer is seen baring her baby bump in a royal blue bikini and blowing a kiss at five-year-old Blue, who is sitting in her arms.

The snap is simply captioned with a smiley face.

It makes sense that Bey would want to spend as much time with her daughter as possible as her due date nears. After all, once the twins come, the “Formation” singer and her hubby Jay Z will be preoccupied with their newborns.

Since announcing her pregnancy in February, Bey has posted a number of photos and videos with Blue, proving that the two will forever be #motherdaughtergoals.

When they aren’t playing around with Snapchat filters…

They’re twinning in matching dresses…

Or dancing and playing around at Los Angeles’ Museum of Ice Cream.

Bey and Jay’s twins are reportedly due in June, which means Blue could become a big sister any day now. Naturally, the preschooler can’t wait to meet her siblings.

“Blue is so excited to be a big sister!” a source told Us Weekly in February, adding that the family is “ecstatic.”

“They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon,” the insider said. “It's even better than they wished for.”

In anticipation of the arrival of their little ones, the Carters hosted a glamorous push party last weekend and invited all their famous friends. The party was African-themed and Bey, once again, blessed us with more stunning pregnancy photos.

We can’t wait to meet the Carter twins!