ADVERTISEMENT

So turns out there may be a secret behind Harnarayan Singh's epic hockey calls.

The "Hockey Night In Canada Punjabi" co-host was thrust into the viral spotlight during last year's Stanley Cup finals with his "Bonino! Bonino! Boninoooooooooo" goal call.

On Wednesday, the play-by-play announcer revved up his vocal cords again for Jake Guentzel's third-period goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of this year's finals against the Nashville Predators:

JAKE 'N BAKE BACK AT IT! pic.twitter.com/5pIf1e1ylw — Hockey Night Punjabi (@HkyNightPunjabi) June 1, 2017

Singh refers to the long note in his call as a Punjabi heyk — and credits a meal swap he made during intermission.

He traded his pizza slice for analyst Harpreet Pandher's dal (spicy Indian lentils) at intermission, Singh revealed in a Facebook post.

There you have it. Indian food = amazing hockey calls.

Related on HuffPost: