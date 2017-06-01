Jake Guentzel Goal Gets 'Hockey Night In Canada' Punjabi Treatment
So turns out there may be a secret behind Harnarayan Singh's epic hockey calls.
The "Hockey Night In Canada Punjabi" co-host was thrust into the viral spotlight during last year's Stanley Cup finals with his "Bonino! Bonino! Boninoooooooooo" goal call.
On Wednesday, the play-by-play announcer revved up his vocal cords again for Jake Guentzel's third-period goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 2 of this year's finals against the Nashville Predators:
JAKE 'N BAKE BACK AT IT! pic.twitter.com/5pIf1e1ylw
— Hockey Night Punjabi (@HkyNightPunjabi) June 1, 2017
Singh refers to the long note in his call as a Punjabi heyk — and credits a meal swap he made during intermission.
He traded his pizza slice for analyst Harpreet Pandher's dal (spicy Indian lentils) at intermission, Singh revealed in a Facebook post.
There you have it. Indian food = amazing hockey calls.
