Canada Style
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Nicole Kidman Has A Kickass Message For Those Who Think Aging Is Awful

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Nicole Kidman is proving things only get better with age.

The 49-year-old actress was honoured as Best Film Actress at the 14th Annual British Glamour Awards on Tuesday — and rightly so! In the past year, Kidman not only received an Oscar nomination for her role in “Lion,” but also starred in the buzzworthy HBO TV series “Big Little Lies.”

big little lies
Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon in "Big Little Lies."

And if that wasn't impressive enough, Kidman had four projects screening at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and was honoured with a special 70th anniversary award.

So when the actress received her Glamour Award on Tuesday night, she gave a kickass acceptance speech on why aging isn’t the end of the world.

“I want to tell all the women out there — it is not over at 40. It is not even over at 50,” she said. “I'm going to take this as a birthday present — I'm about to turn 50 in two weeks, and I never thought this would be one of my best years.”

Hell yes, Nicole Kidman!

To back up her inspiring words, the 49-year-old stunned in a lilac Erdem lace dress from the Fall 2017 collection, People magazine reports.

nicole kidman

Kidman’s speech is not only inspiring because it throws Hollywood’s beauty standards out the door, but because it proves older women in Hollywood can still find great roles.

Keep doing you, Nicole!

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Nicole Kidman's Style Evolution
of
  • 1983

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 1990

    Photo: WireImage

  • 1990

    Photo: Time & Life Pictures

  • 1991

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 1991

    Photo: Hulton Archive

  • 1992

    Photo: Time & Life Pictures

  • 1992

    Photo: WireImage

  • 1993

    Photo: WireImage

  • 1993

    Photo: WireImage

  • 1994

    Photo: WireImage

  • 1995

    Photo: WireImage

  • 1996

    Photo: Ron Galella Collection

  • 1997

    Photo: AFP

  • 2000

    Photo: AFP

  • 2001

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2001

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2001

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2002

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2002

    Photo: AFP

  • 2002

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2002

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2003

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2003

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2003

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2003

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2003

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2003

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2003

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2003

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2003

    Photo: AFP

  • 2004

    Photo: AFP

  • 2004

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2004

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2005

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2005

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2005

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2006

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2007

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2007

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2007

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2007

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2007

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2008

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2008

    Photo: AFP

  • 2008

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2008

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2008

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2008

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2009

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2009

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2009

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2009

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2010

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2010

    Photo: AFP

  • 2010

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2010

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2010

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2010

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2010

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2011

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2011

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2011

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2011

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2011

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2011

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2011

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2011

    Photo: AFP

  • 2011

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2011

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2011

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2011

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2012

    Photo: AFP

  • 2012

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2012

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2012

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2012

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2012

    Photo: Getty Images

  • 2013

    FILE - In this May 19, 2013 file photo, actress and jury member Nicole Kidman wears an embroidered L'Wren Scott dress for the screening of the film "Inside Llewyn Davis" at the 66th international film festival, in Cannes. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, file)

  • 2013

    FILE - In a Sunday Feb. 24, 2013 file photo, actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles wearing a gown by Lwren scott. L'wren Scott launches the limited-edition Banana Republic LWren Scott Collection Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, and Scott says it will wrap her signature flattering construction and extraordinary fabrics into a package that will cost less than $200. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP, File)

  • 2014

    Australian actress Nicole Kidman poses as she arrives for the Opening Ceremony and the screening of her film 'Grace of Monaco' at the 67th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 14, 2014. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

  • 2014

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 13: Actress Nicole Kidman attends the Celebrate Life Ball at Grand Hyatt Melbourne on June 13, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

  • Nicole Kidman Stuns In Valentino Gown At Cannes Premiere

    Nicole Kidman with fellow famous Cannes Film Festival Juror Ang Lee walked the red carpet in a stunning gown for the premiere of the movie "Nebraska". Laura Dern was there to support her father Bruce Dern at the premiere and news conference

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations