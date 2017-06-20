Kate Middleton Is Off To The Races In A Lacy White Dress

ADVERTISEMENT

It's been quite a week for royal watchers, with so many members of the family getting together for Trooping the Colour last weekend and a glimpse at Prince William's paternal side on Father's Day.

But we'd like to think the most important event happened today at the Royal Ascot, when a whole slew of titled folk got together in their day-at-the-races best, led by none other than Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Wearing a very pretty white lace Alexander McQueen frock, the Duchess appeared to be hardly breaking a sweat in the 31-degree heat.

While the ribbon-cinched waist flattered her figure, we couldn't help but be drawn to the high neck and scalloped edges of the dress, which turned what could have been a mere summer shift into an outfit of substance.

And of course, it reminded us of that other great McQueen dress of Kate's for which she is so well known. Let's just look at it one more time, shall we?

Yep, still amazing.

Fashion eagle eyes were also quick to note how similar it was to Kate's outfit from last year, at the Berkshire Race.

Of course, Kate wasn't the only royal making some great style statements at the races.

There was Zara Tindall (née Phillips), wearing a blue belted Escada dress with a conservative V-neck, perfectly appropriate for the occasion.

Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York attended in what we imagine are various states of comfort (less for Beatrice, sporting a heavy-looking Claire Mischevani dress).

It's interesting to note that despite the official dress code suggesting wedges as opposed to high heels, the royals all opted for stylish, yet sturdy pumps. We guess dealing with the grass is easier when you arrive on a carriage.

And last but not least, it would be hard to miss Queen Elizabeth, in a dress that she apparently recycled from a D-Day anniversary ceremony back in 2014. But, hey, if you can pull off a colour like that, why keep it confined to your closet? You go, girl.