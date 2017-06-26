ADVERTISEMENT

Bruno Mars is a star, and don't you forget it.

The 31-year-old singer opened the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday night with a bang. In true Mars fashion, the R&B star brought all the sass and pizazz to his stellar performance of his hit song "Perm."

Naturally, the high-energy act was full of slick dance moves and on-point vocals, making it another memorable performance for Mars.

During his act, Mars had everyone up and dancing, except for a few folk who were too busy filming him on their phones. Teasing his fans, the "24K Magic" singer briefly paused his performance to call them out.

Lol @BrunoMars to the girl recording on her phone and not dancing "you know they recording this, right? You can watch it at home" #BETAwards — Molly (@Molly2Jolly10) June 26, 2017

He then continued, saying, "It's for your Instagram, right? Well put this on your Instagram" before launching back into his song.

On Twitter, fans went wild over his performance. Some even argued that Mars set such a high standard with his opening act that no other artist following could compare.

Y'all watching the BET Awards?? 👀 Bruno Mars is so smooth 😩 pic.twitter.com/04KH2u4RyR — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) June 26, 2017

BET done fucked up already. Never let Bruno Mars perform first.

The other performances are finna look extra wack in comparison. #BETAwards — Murphy 2wo Times (@Murphy2x) June 26, 2017

Bruno Mars already shut down the damn BET Awards by his damn self — T. Green ™ (@tra3green) June 26, 2017

Mars later went on to win Best Male R&B/Pop Artist at the awards show.

"The first award I ever won was a Soul Train Award here on this network for a song I did with my friend B.o.B. called 'Nothing On You,'" the singer said in his acceptance speech. "And ever since that song, BET has shown me nothing but love and support in my career throughout the years, and I just want to thank the network so much."

2017 @#betawards @brunomars wins his first #betaward for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Props to him and his peeps in Hawaii and Puerto Rico too. A key factor in designing the award was that I born into the Latino-African American life in NYC. Understanding our heritage, struggle and comoninality as well as our artistic experiences was essential. A post shared by carlosmare (@carlosmare) on Jun 25, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

Mars quickly gained fame following the release of the single "Nothing on You" in 2009 and his first studio album "Doo-Wops & Hooligans" debuted the following year. The singer has been capturing our hearts with his killer vocals and amazing dance moves ever since.

In addition to his opening act at the BET Awards, Mars' other standout performances include his Prince tribute at the 2017 Grammys earlier this year and his Super Bowl halftime performance last year, alongside Beyoncé and Coldplay.