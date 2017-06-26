ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Trudeau's socks are causing a stir on social media once again.

Along with a rainbow maple leaf on his cheek, the prime minister sported brightly coloured socks that marked Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated by Muslims at the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. Eid coincided with Toronto's Pride parade on Sunday.

The socks are from the Toronto-based company Halal Socks, according to The Washington Post, and feature the traditional greeting "Eid Mubarak."

Trudeau's official photographer Adam Scotti snapped a shot of the PM high-fiving a little girl wearing a Wonder Woman tiara, but it was the Trudeau's colourful socks that attracted the most attention on Twitter.

Many on social media compared Trudeau to U.S. President Donald Trump, who has failed to acknowledge June as Pride Month and was the first president in two decades not to host a Ramadan dinner.

Not just tolerating but celebrating joys of all. #Canada🇨🇦 PM #Trudeau wears #Eid🌙 socks & walks with his family in #PrideToronto🏳️‍🌈 parade pic.twitter.com/Odchn9YxDs — Adil Najam عادل نجم (@AdilNajam) June 25, 2017

Trudeau attends Pride parade and wears rainbow colored socks w #EidMubarak on them. While Trump wears Orange & ignorance & plays golf. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 26, 2017

However, other users attacked the prime minister for wearing such socks when some Muslim-majority countries still have homophobic laws that restrict LGBTQ people.

Does Trudeau realize you can be executed in 13 Muslim-majority nations for being gay? https://t.co/J5irsAdIvI — Tolli Lowell-Forker (@Gr8TechTalk) June 26, 2017

Last year, Trudeau became the first sitting Canadian prime minister to march in a Pride parade.

The PM's sock choices are closely scrutinized. Social media ran wild when Trudeau wore Star Wars socks to meet the Irish prime minister, as well as when he chose NATO socks for a NATO summit earlier this year.

Trudeau's sock closet must be huge.

Also on HuffPost: