The Most Popular Baby Names For 2017 Are Surprisingly Classic For Girls

We're halfway through 2017, so it shouldn't be too surprising Nameberry has already rounded up a list of the most popular baby names of the year so far.

About a fifth of the top 100 boys' names this year are brand new, but a few old favourites, like Ezra, have also made a return. For girls, new names include classics like Evelyn, Penelope, and Eleanor.

The baby name site based their data on the names which garnered the most traffic for the first half of the year. According to the site, the level of interest is one of the best ways to gauge name popularity.

So what were the most popular names at the start of this year? For boys, Asher rose to No. 1, booting Ezra out of the top spot it has held for the past two years. For girls' names, Olivia remains in first place followed closely by Amelia and Charlotte.

Top 10 Names For Girls 2017

Olivia Amelia Charlotte Isla Isabella Ava Aurora Evelyn Penelope Eleanor

Top 10 Names For Boys 2017

Asher Atticus Jack Ezra Theodore Milo Jasper Oliver Silas Wyatt

As usual, some of the most popular names have a celebrity association. Charlotte, of course, got a boost in popularity after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge gave their second child the moniker. And Namberry theorizes Theodore got a boost this year thanks to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who gave the name to their youngest child.

Ivanka Trump steps off Air Force One with her son Theodore upon arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, on March 3, 2017.

Further down the girls' list is Ines, the same name chosen by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for their youngest.

