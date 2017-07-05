5 Quick Beauty Essentials Moms Can Use On The Daily

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a mom means you often don't have time to think of yourself. Between balancing your home and work life and making sure you're raising your kids right — not to mention all the little chores you have to manage in between — me-time is never a real priority.

But self-care is important, especially if you're a parent. Not only does it give you time to relax and recharge, but it gives you a chance to pursue hobbies you once enjoyed before having kids.

"We have to prioritize the same as we would prioritize things for our kids," Genevieve Shaw Brown, a mom-of-three and ABC News reporter, told The Washington Post. "We'd never miss an appointment for our kids, because they are important. Equally important is prioritizing yourself and your own needs."

But if the idea of taking a whole day off from the kids seems daunting, then why not start with a simpler form of self-care: doing your makeup.

According to Affinity magazine writer Alexis Larkin, spending a few minutes to do your makeup can be a powerful form of self-care. Not only is it a "great way to motivate yourself to get up in the morning," but is also a great way to express yourself creatively.

Plus, if you look good, you'll often feel good. It can be that simple.

If you're looking for an easy way to practice self-care, then watch the video above for five beauty hacks any mom can use on the daily.