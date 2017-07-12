Céline Dion's Stylist: Fashion Helped Her Through Her 'Grieving Process'

ADVERTISEMENT

We're officially in the age of the Célinenaissance, a period of showstopping fashion, the likes of which we've never seen before.

A year ago, we were introduced to Céline Dion, arbiter of style, when she made her triumphant return to Paris Haute Couture Week. The singer wore a wide variety of gorgeous looks, but it was when she was spotted wearing an oversized Vetements "Titanic" hoodie that we knew we had entered a new era.

This year, the Québec chanteuse outdid herself at Fashion Week, reminding us that this new, more chic, Céline is here to stay, and we couldn't be happier.

But although Dion is clearly having the best time showing off her new looks (and her gorgeous body!), there's a deeper meaning behind her revived passion for fashion.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Dion's stylist, Law Roach, explains that fashion helped Dion heal from the death of her husband, René Angélil, who passed away in January, 2016.

"She also credits me, and what we did, and the clothes, and the shoes, and the bags, and the jewelry, and couture week, and the shows, and all that to helping her through her grieving process," said Roach.

"I'm sure her grieving process will never be over. She'll probably grieve her husband for the rest of her life because she was with him for so long. But she has said that what we did last year in Paris really helped her through that process. For me that's more than anything else. That's more than accolades, that's more than being interviewed by Vanity Fair, that is something that I'll take with me forever."

Dion hired Roach to dress and accompany her to Paris Haute Couture Week last year, just six months after Angélil passed away.

"Céline has no fear," Roach told Vanity Fair. "And when you have that type of energy, you have this attitude that we can do whatever we want and we don't care who likes it or dislikes it. Fashion is supposed to be polarizing. It has to be overwhelming."

According to the article, Dion discovered Roach through her kids, who were watching the Disney TV show "K.C. Undercover," which stars fashion's new It girl Zendaya. After looking up the actress' red carpet looks, Dion found out it was Roach who was responsible for dressing the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" star. She called him, and the rest is fashion history.

"My first words were: Céline who?" Roach said. "I don't think I had dreamt that big of a dream. That this legend, this woman who we've all grown up to her music, that's been around for 30 years, was calling me to work with me."

Since the two have partnered up, Dion has surprised her fans with unique look after unique look and announced a line of accessories that will be available at Nordstrom.

Keep doing your thing, Queen Céline!