A Man Said 'Menstrual Pain Is a Myth' And Twitter Lost It On Him

Not all women experience it, but all women absolutely know about it — period pain is awful.

So when Twitter user @goldenconceptng tweeted that he believes menstrual pain is a myth, women (and a few men) on the social network banded together to set him straight.

So you really think you can just be bleeding and it won't be at least a little bit painful? Straight bleeding for 5 days? 🤔 — Rilwan Balogun (@Real001) July 16, 2017

Menstruation is not up for debate. It is not a choice that we make @Fashionopolis — Aparna (@FuschiaScribe) July 17, 2017

And when ANOTHER man took his side and claimed women complain too much "as if it's some real difficult experience," a few women described the extreme struggles women can get during menstruation, including vomiting.

Some people vomit during menstruation, some are given drips, some have to be medically put to sleep, some purge. Different body types.😒 — Bella (@RAFIAT_BELLO) July 13, 2017

The blood filled lining of my uterus shedding from inside me begs to differ. — :) (@KawaiiiMami) July 16, 2017

While @rafiat_bello is right in that everybody experiences menstruation differently, it is also true that your cycle has a major impact on your body from one day to the next.

From bloating to cramps to headaches, premenstrual syndrome (PMS) involves fluctuations of hormones and brain chemicals.

According to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, more than half of the women who menstruate experience period pain that lasts a day or two, and though it is not life threatening, it can be quite uncomfortable and even painful.

But perhaps the best tweet of all was from @HesterPallaa, who shut the whole thing down with one perfectly placed Rachel Green gif that read: No uterus, no opinion. Remember that @goldenconceptng!