    A Man Said 'Menstrual Pain Is a Myth' And Twitter Lost It On Him

    No uterus, no opinion.

    07/19/2017 11:20 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Not all women experience it, but all women absolutely know about it — period pain is awful.

    So when Twitter user @goldenconceptng tweeted that he believes menstrual pain is a myth, women (and a few men) on the social network banded together to set him straight.

    And when ANOTHER man took his side and claimed women complain too much "as if it's some real difficult experience," a few women described the extreme struggles women can get during menstruation, including vomiting.

    While @rafiat_bello is right in that everybody experiences menstruation differently, it is also true that your cycle has a major impact on your body from one day to the next.

    From bloating to cramps to headaches, premenstrual syndrome (PMS) involves fluctuations of hormones and brain chemicals.

    Discover 14 ways to fight period cramps with food, here.

    According to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, more than half of the women who menstruate experience period pain that lasts a day or two, and though it is not life threatening, it can be quite uncomfortable and even painful.

    But perhaps the best tweet of all was from @HesterPallaa, who shut the whole thing down with one perfectly placed Rachel Green gif that read: No uterus, no opinion. Remember that @goldenconceptng!

    MORE:Livingmenstruationmenstruation mythsperiod cramp foodperiod cramp reliefperiod crampsperiod pain