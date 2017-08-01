Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Urged Not To Have 3rd Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

People love royal babies, which is why there are often rumours that Kate Middleton is expecting her third child now that her youngest, Princess Charlotte, is already two-years-old.

In fact, the Duchess of Cambridge joked about having more kids last month, causing a frenzy among fans.

Kate was given a present for a newborn today and joked to William: "We will just have to have more babies." #royaltourpoland — Victoria Murphy (@QueenVicMirror) July 17, 2017

Look there's a lot of bad stuff going on in my life right now and honestly what do I pay my taxes for if it's not for more Royal babies? pic.twitter.com/aS87r5vjFm — Charlotte Tigwell 🍷 (@Charlotte_Tee) July 17, 2017

But not everyone is in full support of Prince William and Kate continuing to grow their family.

In an open letter, a U.S. children's organization, Having Kids, urged the royal couple to "consider forgoing having a third child" because "large families are not sustainable."

Stating that many view the Royal Family as role models, the children's org — which promotes small, sustainable families — argued that Prince William and Kate should set an example when it comes to family planning.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge with their chlidren in Warsaw, Poland in July. (Photo by Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to the letter, which is signed by Having Kids' executive director Anne Green, having a smaller family can help curb climate change and its impacts, such as severe flooding, heatwaves, and wildlife extinction.

"All of us — especially public figures — should plan our families with the future environment in mind, producing a smaller and more resilient populace capable of thriving in that environment," the letter read.

All of us — especially public figures — should plan our families with the future environment in mind.

"Of course, we know that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are certain to have wonderful lives, protected from the deprivations of poverty and the threat of environmental degradation. They will receive optimal amounts of care and attention, as well as the best possible education. But the same can't be said of every future child."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The letter ended by emphasizing that the royal couple should "consider forgoing another child" and instead "[take] part of the substantial resources saved to help a different family plan a fair start in life for their child."

"[This] is a serious move towards ensuring all children get the equal opportunities in life they deserve," it concluded, "and that they do so in a healthy, safe, and greener environment."

It's wrong for an outsider to dictate decisions as personal as family planning.

According to Café Mom, the letter received immediate backlash.

"If someone wrote a letter to me suggesting how many children I should have, regardless of my societal status, I'd be sure to kindly return the letter, straight into their ass," one woman commented on Facebook, Café Mom reported.

Prince George, Duke of Cambridge, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

By now, the duke and duchess are likely used to public pressures when it comes to their family, but family planning is a deeply personal decision.

Many people are in favour of the royal couple having another child, so much so that bookmakers have already made bets on Kate becoming pregnant later this year.

They have got a boy and a girl — there is a sense that their family is now complete.

However, a source told the Sunday Express that it is unlikely the couple will be adding a new addition to the family. "They have got a boy and a girl — there is a sense that their family is now complete and they are moving onto the next chapter in their lives," the insider said.

Either way, we love the Royal Family, whether they choose to add another wee one to their brood or not!

