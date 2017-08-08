Ten Events In Canada That Are Worth Checking Out Before Summer Ends

ADVERTISEMENT

We're a bit less than a month out from Labour Day, which means the end of summer is coming up quickly.

On top of classic summer activities like camping, swimming, beach laying, and road tripping, there are plenty of special events and festivals that are still coming up during August and September.

Some of these great events are happening in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal — but lots of them are in other cities that are close enough for a quick weekend trip.

Here are ten great Canadian events coming up between now and the first day of fall, all across the country. They cover everything from cultural events to food-focused festivals — we really think there's something for everyone here.

Where: Montreal, Qué.

When: August 10-20, 2017

The first edition of a nation-wide celebration of the Pride movement in Canada will be held this summer in Montreal, at events across the city. Montreal is already host to the largest Pride festival in the Francophone world, and this event will bring that community — as well as people from elsewhere in the country — together for a wide variety of events including concerts, a sports tournament, a national conference on LBGTTIQ2S+ rights, a food fair, and a parade.

Where: Burl's Creek, Ont.

When: August 18-20, 2017

This U.K. event is coming to Canada for the first time this year, bringing food and music to Oro-Mendonte, just north of Barrie, Ontario. This is an event with something on offer for the entire family, including a circus school, a farm park, and performances by artists like Fred Penner, Weezer, and De La Soul.

Where: Woody Point, N.L.

When: August 15-20, 2017

Head to scenic Gros Morne National Park in Newfoundland for this annual festival, which brings out Canadian literature and music luminaries. This year's guests include writers Lawrence Hill and Annie Proulx, and musicians like Jim Cuddy and Mintze Wu. While you're in the area, visit Gros Morne for a hike up a mountain or along a fjord.

Where: Vancouver, B.C.

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening until September 3

This bustling evening market is a must-visit destination for a Vancouver summer weekend. In the city's Chinatown you'll find not only great food and merchandise, but also evening performances and entertainment that run late into the night. Head to the district a bit early in order to check out other great spots like the Chinese Tea Shop.

Where: Medicine Hat, Alta.

When: August 11-13, 2017

For the third year in a row the sidewalks of Medicine Hat will be decorated by some of the world's best chalk artists — and if that doesn't sound impressive, then you just don't know what can be done with chalk and lots of bare concrete. Both professionals and amateurs will be at work downtown in the city, and the public is welcome to both watch the artists work and visit the final products during the festival. Space and chalk will also be available for anybody who wants to try their own hand at the art form.

Where: Dawson City, the Yukon

When: August 17-20, 2017

There are plenty of reasons to head north for the wildlife of the territories, but the arts are a major draw as well — and this festival gives visitors a chance not only to view art but to really experience it, thanks to its use of multiple vendors, its indoor and outdoor exhibits, and its accessibility. Events include workshops, public art, live music, lectures, and an art market. The festival is part of Discovery Days, so there'll be plenty to do in Dawson that weekend.

Where: Toronto, Ont.

When: August 18 to September 4, 2017

Closing out the summer with a visit to The Ex is a longstanding tradition for Greater Toronto Area visitors and residents. This classic summer fair features rides, food (both delicious and outrageous), games, and musical performances including Burton Cummings, Sam Roberts Band, and A Tribe Called Red. Show up with an empty stomach, patience for crowds, and the expectation of a lot of end-of-summer fun by Toronto's waterfront.

Where: Saskatoon, Sask.

When: August 17-19, 2017

Saskatoon often gets left out of lists of Canada's best cities but this prairie town has a lot to offer, and you'll see much of it at its annual folk fest, where many ancestral countries of Saskatoon's residents are represented. Watch traditional Indigenous dancing, fill up on traditional Nepalese food, and dance to Ukrainian polka music — all at the same great event.

Where: Halifax, N.S.

When: August 11-12, 2017

Nova Scotia has a great craft beer scene, and you'll be able to check it out yourself at this end-of-summer festival for all things ale. There'll be more than 300 craft beers featured at the festival, including local favourites and imports — some of which are hard to find in Nova Scotia at any other time of the year. Visit a tasting session to learn more about craft beer, meet brewers, and try some great local food with your favourite bevvies.

Where: Winnipeg, Man.

When: August 6-19, 2017

The longest-running multicultural festival of its kind in the world happens right here in Canada — in Winnipeg, in fact, which hosts Folklorama during the first half of August every year. The city's diverse community is represented in a wide variety of pavilions found throughout the city, all featuring performances, educational opportunities, and food. It's a wonderful opportunity to see performers from both Canada and around the world — and, of course, to eat, eat, eat.

