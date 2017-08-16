All Sections
    • LIVING

    The CNE Food For 2017 Proves There's No Limit To What You Can Fry

    Brownies? Bugs? Turkey? WHY NOT.

    08/16/2017 19:02 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    Kait Howell
    Cookies & cream ice cream rolled with Oreo cookie crumble in a California churro bun, from Chloe's Doughnut Ice Cream & Churros at the CNE, August 16, 2017.

    It's one of the great end-of-summer traditions: stuffing your face with completely unhealthy and ridiculous foods that can only be purchased at the CNE (Canadian National Exhibition), or other fairs across the country.

    We mean, how else are Canadians supposed to bulk up for winter?

    Over the past few years, Toronto's Ex has gone next level in terms of its offerings, coming up with more and more ways to combine everyone's favourite junk foods into one messy bite.

    A post shared by Yatai Street Food (@eatyatai) on

    Take, for example, Yatai's ramen burger, which debuted last year to massive lines, and is back for 2017 as well. It consists of ramen noodles that are grilled into a bun, topped with a beef patty, cheese, lettuce cabbage and mayo, and this year, they've added fried chicken and another sauce.

    For other spots in 2017, there's a fair amount of Canadiana in the form of burgers and milkshakes, while the charcoal and carbon trend hits the fair hard, in both Pizza Nova's pizza crust and Bacon Nation's lemonade and funnel cake.

    We had a chance to check out some of the new offerings for food at the Ex — take a look at the video below and be amazed at how many ways you can fry up your grocery store offerings.

