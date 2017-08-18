Prince William Always Breaks Royal Protocol For His Kids

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look in a helicopter as they depart from Hamburg airport on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany on July 21, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

There's nothing a parent wouldn't do for their kids, and for Prince William that includes breaking royal protocol.

According to Marie Claire, the Duke of Cambridge stopped following one rule of royalty after becoming a father. The rule in question forbids two heirs to the throne from travelling on the same plane together.

The royal protocol was put in place as a safety measure to avoid losing more than one heir if a crash occurs. However, if you recall, Prince William is known for travelling in the same aircraft as his wife, Kate Middleton, and their two kids: Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

In fact, just last month the royals broke protocol by travelling together to Poland and Germany for their second tour as a family-of-four. Naturally, there were plenty of picture-perfect photos of them getting on and off their planes.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Warsaw airport on July 17, 2017 in Poland. (Photo by Arthur Edwards / Pool/ Getty Images)

Prince George and Prince William arrive at Warsaw airport on July 17, 2017. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This is a big no-no considering William, George, and Charlotte are all heirs to the throne after William's own father, Prince Charles.

BBC reports that the 35-year-old dad first broke royal protocol a year after his son was born. At the time, the prince asked Queen Elizabeth II for special permission to fly with his baby boy while on a royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George on their royal tour of Australia in 2014. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

"While there is no official rule on this, and royal heirs have travelled together in the past, it is something that the Queen has the final say on," a royal spokesperson told the site.

The royals aren't strangers to breaking royal protocol every now and then. Back in June, Prince William hugged a victim of London's Grenfell Tower fire, despite etiquette stating that "members of the public are only allowed to shake hands with the royals," Entertainment Weekly reports.

Prince Charles, President of The National Trust signature in the visitors book during a visit to Chartwell House in June 2017 in Westerham, England. (Photo by David Parker - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles also once gave his autograph to a family whose home had been destroyed in a flood, despite the rule that royals are only permitted to sign official documents.

And back in 1952, Queen Elizabeth herself broke protocol when someone forgot to pack her a black dress while travelling, which is required in case someone dies. Unfortunately, the broken rule could not have come at a worse time, as it was her father, King George VI, who passed away at the time.