Prince Harry Reveals Why He's Following In His Mother’s Charitable Footsteps

Since his mother, Princess Diana, died suddenly in 1997, Prince Harry has made it his duty to keep her legacy alive.

In a new BBC documentary, "Diana, 7 Days," the 32-year-old revealed why he feels obligated to honour his late mother.

"All I want to do is fill the holes that my mother has left, and between myself and William, and everyone else who's in those privileged positions, to try and make a difference," he explained in the doc. "And that's what it's about for us. To try and make a difference."

Prince Harry visits the home of Oliver Rooney, who has Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome, (unseen) in Bramley in Leeds, Yorkshire in July during his two-day visit to the city. (NIGEL RODDIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Princess Diana was known for her humanitarian work and was the patron of a number of organizations during her lifetime, including London's Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children, The English National Ballet, and Centrepoint, an organization that supports homeless young people.

On top of all that, The Diana, Princess of Wales, Memorial Fund estimates that Diana was also part of over 100 charities.

The Princess Of Wales visiting a hostel for abandoned children in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Many of them are HIV positive or are suffering from AIDS. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Harry, who was just 12 years old when Diana died, certainly inherited his late mother's charitable spirit. Not only has he continued Diana's support of AIDS research by co-founding Sentebale, a charity that supports victims of poverty and HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana, but also by continuing her efforts to ban landmines for good.

Diana, Princess of Wales was closely involved in the work that led to the signing of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty. #LandMineFree2025 pic.twitter.com/yKwWIdcIEf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 4, 2017

Today, Harry is a patron of Halo Trust, an anti-landmine charity, and has pledged his support for a landmine-free world by 2025.

The documentary "Diana, 7 Days" is the first time Harry and his brother, Prince William, have opened up about the days following their mother's death.

Besides touching on his mother's legacy, Harry also revealed his determination not to cry at Diana's funeral.

"Looking back on it, I'm glad that I never cried in public," he said. "There was a fine line between grieving while working and grieving in private. Even if someone tried to get me to cry in public, I couldn't; I probably still can't, and that's probably from all of that. Whatever happened then has changed me in that sense."

Prince William and Harry will pay tribute to their late mother at Kensington Palace's memorial sunken garden on Wednesday, just one day prior to the 20th anniversary of Diana's death, ABC News reports.

