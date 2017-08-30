Kellie Leitch is shown at the Conservative Party of Canada leadership convention in Toronto on May 26, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has excluded controversial former rival Kellie Leitch from his party's shadow cabinet, keeping the ex-minister away from the front lines.

On Wednesday, Scheer unveiled the team of critics that will take on the Liberal government when the House of Commons resumes next month.

While the Tory leader found a spot for several MPs who ran against him for the party leadership, he had no role for Leitch, Saskatchewan MP Brad Trost or Alberta's Deepak Obhrai, the longest-serving Tory MP.

But unlike Trost and Obhrai, Leitch sat at the cabinet table in the previous Tory government — serving as labour minister and minister for the status of women from 2013 until the Conservatives were defeated two years later.

'Anti-Canadian values' proposal sparked controversy

Leitch generated a great deal of attention during her leadership bid with a pledge to screen all newcomers to Canada for so-called "anti-Canadian values," leading to charges she was espousing anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim politics. The MP felt the need to proclaim, more than once, that she was not a racist.

In February, a banner listing the names of six men killed at a mass shooting in a Quebec City mosque was hung from Leitch's constituency office.

She also also raised eyebrows by blasting media "elites" and for trumpeting the election of Donald Trump in the United States.

Leitch, who has already pledged to run again in 2019, was eliminated in the ninth of thirteen rounds of voting at the Conservative convention in May. Just weeks later, Scheer was pressed by Parliament Hill reporters to explain a tweet from Leitch on the Syrian refugee program that sparked outrage online.

Ontario MP Michael Chong was perhaps Leitch's most vocal critic in the Tory leadership race, accusing her of engaging in "dog-whistle politics" and race-baiting. Chong has been named the "shadow minister" for infrastructure, communities and urban affairs.

Quebec MP Maxime Bernier, who at one point accused Leitch of playing a "karaoke version" of Trump, has been named critic for innovation, science, and economic development.

Bernier publicly stated this summer that he hoped to take on the coveted finance portfolio. Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre will instead serve as the main adversary to Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

Ontario MP Erin O'Toole, who ended up finishing a respectable third in the Conservative leadership race, has been named foreign affairs critic. Quebec MP Steven Blaney, who also ran against Scheer, will serve as veterans affairs critic.

Maxime Bernier speaks with Andrew Scheer after the first results are announced during the Conservative Party of Canada leadership convention in Toronto on May 27, 2017.

Former leadership hopeful Lisa Raitt was named Scheer's deputy leader earlier this summer.

Obhrai suggested to HuffPost Canada he wasn't overly disappointed not to have landed a critic portfolio.

"Mr. Andrew Scheer has won the leadership of the party and as such he is entitled to appoint whoever he feels he wants to," Obhrai said. "And I respect that."

Obhrai said he connected with a large number of Tories during the leadership race and will continue to make the case for why the party should be back in government

"I don't need anybody's permission to do that," he said.

Scheer keeps some key critics in place

Opposition critics are tasked with holding the government to account on matters that touch their portfolio, which includes leading the charge in question period.

Leitch, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon, served as the health critic in the shadow cabinet of former interim Tory leader Rona Ambrose. She gave up that job to run for the party's leadership in April 2016.

Leitch is not the only former Conservative minister to find themselves outside of Scheer's revamped team. Former agriculture minister Gerry Ritz, who served as the Tories' international trade critic, has been replaced in that role by Ontario MP Dean Allison.

Scheer opted to keep a number of key critics in place, including Rob Nicholson at justice, Michelle Rempel at immigration, and James Bezan at defence. Former N.B. MP Rob Moore has again been named the Tory critic for Atlantic Canada, even though he doesn't have a seat in the House of Commons. Conservatives were completely swept in the region in the last election.

Ours is a movement that has room for every Canadian who believes in responsible government spending, strong borders, and a more affordable Canada for everyone. Andrew Scheer

Scheer said in a release that his "united, energized and diverse" team will show Canadians that the Tories are ready to form government in 2019.

"The Conservative Shadow Ministers will be on the front lines, bringing forward the positive Conservative solutions to get Canada back on track," he said in the release.

"Ours is a movement that has room for every Canadian who believes in responsible government spending, strong borders, and a more affordable Canada for everyone."

HuffPost Canada has also reached out to Leitch and Trost for comment.

Andrew Scheer's team of critics or "shadow ministers," as he prefers:

Ziad Aboultaif: international development Dan Albas: small business Dean Allison: international trade John Barlow: associate critic for agriculture and agri-food Maxime Bernier: innovation, science, and economic development Luc Berthold: agriculture and agi-food James Bezan: national defence Steven Blaney: veterans affairs Kelly Block: transport Michael Chong: infrastructure, communities, and urban affairs Tony Clement: public services and procurement Gérard Deltell: Treasury Board Todd Doherty: fisheries, oceans, Canadian Coast Guard and Asia-Pacific gateway Ed Fast: environment and climate change Marilyn Gladu: health Rachael Harder: status of women Matt Jeneroux: science Pat Kelly: national revenue Peter Kent: ethics Cathy McLeod: Crown-Indigenous and Northern affairs, Indigenous services, and the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Rob Moore: Atlantic issues and the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Rob Nicholson: justice Alexander Nuttall: youth, sport, and persons with disabilities Erin O'Toole: foreign affairs Pierre Paul-Hus: public safety and emergency preparedness Pierre Poilievre: finance and National Capital Commission Alain Rayes: intergovernmental affairs Scott Reid: democratic institutions Michelle Rempel: immigration, refugees, and citizenship Bob Saroya: associate critic for immigration, refugees, and citizenship Shannon Stubbs: natural resources Peter Van Loan: Canadian heritage Karen Vecchio: families, children and social development. Dianne Watts: employment, workforce development and labour Alice Wong: seniors

With previous files