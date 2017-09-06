Which Colours Will Define Fashion In 2018? Really, Really Bright Ones

ADVERTISEMENT

Wallflowers, expect to find yourself out of your comfort zone come 2018.

As reported by WWD, next year's fashions will be all about the brights, from an undeniably cheery yellow to an inspired-by-nature orangey red, with a few neutrals to even out the palate.

This comes on the heels of Pantone releasing its Fashion Color Trend Spring 2018 Report, which historically dictates the colours in which everything from clothes to fridges appear the following year.

As WWD notes, in-your-face colours like Lime Punch, Arcadia and Ultra Violet will be hits, complemented by the softer Harbor Mist, Chili Oil and Pink Lavender.

Last year's hues, more muted expressions of favourite tones such as kale and lapis blue, were easy to find in the wild, as with the Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe choices for her family's royal tour this summer.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Warsaw, Poland on July 19, 2017. (Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

And of course, who could forget millennial pink, which dominated everywhere from phones to chocolate inventions?

But for 2018, the trend appears to be towards colours with plenty of personality that nevertheless are defined as "gender neutral," meaning Pantone sees the hues in products geared to both men and women.

And as far as we're concerned, that can't be a bad thing. After all, who wouldn't love to see more colour options in their wardrobes, whether they're picking a tie or a blazer?

When it comes to the home, Pantone had previously predicted "neutral metallics" and bolder colours to replace the pastels that had been so prevalent.

Now we're just imagining how awesome our stove would look in a pretty purple tone.

But either way, there you have it colour watchers — 2018 is looking brighter already.

