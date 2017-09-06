All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Which Colours Will Define Fashion In 2018? Really, Really Bright Ones

    Greys are getting banished to the back of the closet.

    09/06/2017 11:58 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    Rohappy via Getty Images

    Wallflowers, expect to find yourself out of your comfort zone come 2018.

    As reported by WWD, next year's fashions will be all about the brights, from an undeniably cheery yellow to an inspired-by-nature orangey red, with a few neutrals to even out the palate.

    This comes on the heels of Pantone releasing its Fashion Color Trend Spring 2018 Report, which historically dictates the colours in which everything from clothes to fridges appear the following year.

    As WWD notes, in-your-face colours like Lime Punch, Arcadia and Ultra Violet will be hits, complemented by the softer Harbor Mist, Chili Oil and Pink Lavender.

    Pantone

    Last year's hues, more muted expressions of favourite tones such as kale and lapis blue, were easy to find in the wild, as with the Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe choices for her family's royal tour this summer.

    NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Warsaw, Poland on July 19, 2017. (Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    And of course, who could forget millennial pink, which dominated everywhere from phones to chocolate inventions?

    But for 2018, the trend appears to be towards colours with plenty of personality that nevertheless are defined as "gender neutral," meaning Pantone sees the hues in products geared to both men and women.

    And as far as we're concerned, that can't be a bad thing. After all, who wouldn't love to see more colour options in their wardrobes, whether they're picking a tie or a blazer?

    When it comes to the home, Pantone had previously predicted "neutral metallics" and bolder colours to replace the pastels that had been so prevalent.

    Pantone

    Now we're just imagining how awesome our stove would look in a pretty purple tone.

    But either way, there you have it colour watchers — 2018 is looking brighter already.

    Also on HuffPost:

    Humanae - Pantone "Skin Color Art"

    MORE:colours for 2018pantone colour trends 2018pantone colours 2018Styletrendy colours 2018 fashionwhich colours are trending 2018