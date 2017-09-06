Meghan Markle attends the USA Network and The Moth's Characters Unite Event at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, February 15, 2012. (REUTERS/Phil McCarten)

It was the magazine cover seen all over Instagram: Meghan Markle fronting Vanity Fair and declaring that she and Prince Harry are "in love."

In the accompanying interview, Markle, 36, tries to explain her relationship with one of the world's most eligible bachelors.

"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple," Markle says. "We're two people who are really happy and in love."

But not everyone was thrilled with how the "Suits" actress was portrayed in the profile.

As Yahoo Style reports, "The article's overt emphasis on Markle's love life while glossing over areas such as her career, humanitarian work, personal style, or her experience as a biracial woman, prompted social media to recirculate the hashtag, #AskHerMore (a call to action for reporters to ask in-depth questions of female subjects) and to emphasize Markle's achievements — not her boyfriend."

Say it with me now: Meghan Markle is so much more than just "Prince Harry's girlfriend" — maddie (@wondersmoaks) September 5, 2017

meghan markle is stunningly beautiful, a talented actress, an ambassador for world vision and a UN human rights advocate. she's perfect. pic.twitter.com/niLsFGdxAo — all was well. (@delenaerys) September 5, 2017

Now, before we say that we agree with the sentiment that Markle should absolutely be asked about more than Prince Harry (she's had one heck of an accomplished and interesting life so far!), we at HuffPost Canada need to note that we too have referred to her as Prince Harry's girlfriend many times, and have gushed about her love life more than her humanitarian work.

That being said, we have also covered many aspects of Markle's life, such as her visit to an Indian slum to help girls and women; her inspiring relationship with her mother; her thoughts on being biracial; and her stance on gender equality.

So, going back to the Vanity Fair piece, while it does include information about her career as an actress, her philanthropy, and her experience working in Hollywood as a biracial woman, the main thrust of the article is her one-year relationship with the fifth-in-line (soon to be sixth-in-line) to the British throne.

And you know what? We're OK with that.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in "Suits." (Photo by: Ian Watson/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Although we agree that we should also talk about other aspects of Markle's life, the whole reason why she's being talked about now (and on the cover of Vanity Fair) is because of her relationship with Prince Harry, not because of her work on "Suits" or her humanitarian trips.

As gossip blogger Elaine Lui noted yesterday, Markle's Vanity Fair cover and interview is supposed to be about her relationship with Harry.

"This, then, is an official and major introduction. Because, of course, Meghan Markle wouldn't be on the cover of Vanity Fair if it were just about 'Suits.' Meghan Markle is dating Prince Harry."

Because, of course, Meghan Markle wouldn't be on the cover of Vanity Fair if it were just about 'Suits.'

"Nine months ago, Harry launched a Love Shield out into the world declaring his love for her. Since then, though, they've not spoken of each other publicly. So Vanity Fair represents Meghan's first proper interview since becoming Harry's bonafide. And it's not an accident. They're building to something. Vanity Fair is just a step in a series of steps."

The center of a global media scrum, @MeghanMarkle is simply a hardworking American actress with a buzzed-about British boyfriend. Photographer @therealpeterlindbergh captures Markle as her hit series, @Suits_USA, reaches a milestone

Lui also noted that Markle (and the Royal Family) would have approved Vanity Fair's questions about Harry and their relationship.

"First and foremost, the purpose of this VF piece is to present Meghan legitimately — not via any of the UK tabloids, not via the Daily Mail or the UK Sun — to the public. This is who Prince Harry has been involved with for over a year. This is who she is. This interview can be considered on-the-record, sanctioned background," Lui wrote.

This is who she is. This interview can be considered on-the-record, sanctioned background.

So yes, by all means ask her more, but let's not forget that Markle is more than OK with being asked about Harry — as long as it's on her terms.

