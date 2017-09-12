ADVERTISEMENT

Justin Trudeau and Angelina Jolie may lead very different lives, but there's one important thing they have in common: a love for their families.

On Monday in Toronto, the prime minister and the movie star attended the Women in the World Summit, and while Trudeau praised his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, for sacrificing her dreams to help raise their family, Jolie discussed the important role travel and education have in her family's life.

Trudeau was the first speaker to appear at the event, and while talking with host Tina Brown about the importance of feminism and having women in cabinet, the conversation eventually turned to Trudeau's family, in particular, Grégoire Trudeau, and her dedication to her family as a supportive partner and mother.

"I knew that if I went into politics it would be not with a wife but with a partner and it was essential for me that Sophie be part of my values, my strategy, my approach," Trudeau explained.

"She is an extraordinary partner who challenges me, who pushes me. Yes, she does a little more at home than I do, actually she does a hell of lot more, but she's extraordinarily active on a broad range of causes and issues and is out there pushing and fighting and is a constant inspiration to me."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Tina Brown at the Women in the World Summit in Toronto, on Monday, September 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

When asked by Brown whether he would ever give up his career so Grégoire Trudeau could pursue her dreams, Trudeau replied, "Probably not this job."

He continued: "[Grégoire Trudeau] has had to put aside some of her dreams for how we would even raise our kids," he said. "She's always wanted to take our kids out of school and travel around the world in a sailboat and homeschool them and see the world, but you can't do it when you're prime minister."

When Angelina Jolie took the stage — alongside "First They Killed my Father" author and screenwriter Loung Ung — she too expressed how important travel and education are to her family, which includes her and estranged husband Brad Pitt's six children.

"Connecting with and helping other people is a pleasure and a privilege," Jolie told Brown. "I want [my kids] to be with people in other countries, to enjoy them and celebrate them. Yes, I want them to have empathy, but that comes naturally if they're exposed."

Angelina Jolie speaks at the Women in the World Summit in Toronto, on Monday, September 11, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Jolie also explained how her kids, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9, have made her life better.

"My children teach me. I'm raised by my children. I see the world through their eyes and I'm better for it," the 42-year-old said.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Kimhak Mun, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Sareum Srey Moch attend 2017 Toronto International Film Festival - 'First They Killed My Father' Premiere at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

The actress and director also talked about her new film, "First They Killed My Father," which made its TIFF 2017 debut this week.

"For a lot of parents, when seeing this film, this is your nightmare," she noted of "FTKMF," which tackles Ung's personal experiences during the Khmer Rouge era in Cambodia.