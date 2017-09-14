ADVERTISEMENT

It's usually the case that when a fashion or beauty brand features a model who isn't a size 2, they shout it from the rooftops to show how inclusive they are. (Ahem, Vogue.)

But including a woman whose size and shape is reflected by a large amount of the population shouldn't be celebrated, it should just be, well, normal.

And for cult beauty brand Glossier, they know that women want to see themselves in their ads, which is why they decided to feature women of all shapes and colours in their new body wash campaign. And — shocker — they didn't make a big deal out of it.

🆕 A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 13, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

As reported by Glamour, Glossier recently debuted new Body Hero products — a body wash and lotion — and used beautiful women, whose bodies vary from pregnant to athletic, to promote the products.

The models include basketball player and Olympic gold medalist Swin Cash Canal, clinical research coordinator Mekdes Mersha, Outdoor Voices founder Tyler Haney, creative director Lara Pia Arrobio, and model Paloma Elsesser.

Check 'em out:

BODY HERO @swincash A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 13, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

BODY HERO @palomija A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:58pm PDT

BODY HERO @piaarrobio A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:42am PDT

BODY HERO @mekdesmersha A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 13, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

BODY HERO @ty_haney A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

While not groundbreaking, these ads represent what will hopefully become the new normal: representation in the beauty world.

And of course, Glossier isn't the only brand stepping it up when it comes to inclusion. Rihanna's Fenty Beauty debuted last week with much fanfare, seeing as the brand has 40 (YAS, GIRL) shades of foundation.

Thank you to the 1 MILLION #fentyfamily that agree that beauty is inclusive of all. Welcome to the new generation of beauty. This is the future!! #1MILLIONFOLLOWERS #newgenerationofbeauty @badgalriri making #histoRIH! A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 12, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

But much more needs to be done. Not only do we need to see more women of colour, and of all sizes, represented in the fashion and beauty landscape, transgender people also must be included.

Although transgender models are starting to become more visible thanks to women such as Andreja Pejic and Hari Nef, many of them still face barriers in the industry.

"Expectations are definitely higher because you are battling a lot of physical attributes that go along with being trans," Dusty Rose, a 19-year-old transgender model, told AFP.

Andreja Pejic attends the 2017 Harper Bazaar ICONS party on Sept. 8, 2017 in New York City. (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

"You have to be smaller or you have to be skinnier. If you are trans you are typically bigger, you just can't help it... and then being too masculine and not feminine... I mean I've had photographers tell me 'no no no, we only need female models' and I was just like 'oh! ok!'"

Fortunately, brands and people are taking a stand, reminding us that in the end, diversity is about all of us.

