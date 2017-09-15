ADVERTISEMENT

With more than 80 acting credits to her name, it's safe to say that Glenn Close is familiar with the audition process. Unfortunately, that means she's not immune to the horror stories that come with the experience.

In an interview with The Guardian, the 70-year-old actress recalled a particularly awful incident where she was subjected to sexually inappropriate behaviour from the male counterpart with whom she was reading lines.

Glenn Close at 'The Wife' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

"I was asked to come in and read with an actor who was huge at the time and I walked in and there was a bed," she explained. "I had the pages with me, but he didn't know any of his lines and didn't have them with him. So it was horrible."

Essentially, the casting directors wanted to test the sexual chemistry between Close and the other actor by seeing how well she could literally seduce him.

"I realized afterwards that it was like putting a dog in with a bitch to see if he wanted to jump on her," she said. "If I had just forgotten the lines and worked at seducing him then I probably would have gotten the part."

Glenn Close holds the Emmy she received for Best Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Special for her role in "Serving in Silence: The Margarethe Cammermeyer Story" as she poses with Barbra Streisand, who produced the special, at the 47th Annual Emmy Awards in Pasadena.

Close has always been outspoken about her beliefs and values, so the fact that she stood her ground and didn't give in during this audition shouldn't come as a surprise.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only horrible audition experience Close has had. In her interview with The Guardian, she briefly mentioned another "demeaning" incident where an actor inappropriately touched her thigh.

These constant stories of inappropriate behavior prove just how much Hollywood needs to change.

Interestingly, in a recent interview with the New York Times celebrating the iconic film "Fatal Attraction"'s 30th anniversary, she noted that she'd never played a sexy character before that role, and was viewed as the good girl.

"They didn't even want me to read because they were embarrassed," she said.

Michael Douglas and Glenn Close in 'Fatal Attraction' (1987).

Sadly, audition horror stories are not a thing of the past. A number of stars have come forward in the recent years to share their own stories.

Previously, Emmy Rossum revealed that a sexist director once asked her to audition in a bikini, and Alison Brie revealed she was asked to go topless while vying for a role in "Entourage."

Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce in 'The Wife' (2017).

Despite having some unfortunate experiences, though, Close clearly hasn't been deterred from the acting industry. The 70-year-old has been in the biz for more than 40 years and shows no signs of slowing down.

On Thursday, her latest film, "The Wife," had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The actress also has two other films, "Crooked House" and "Bastards," expected to be released later this year, according to IMDB.

