Police investigate the scene after a cube van ran into pedestrians and later flipped over while being pursued by police, in Edmonton Alta, on Saturday September 30, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two years before a deadly attack in Edmonton that would leave one police officer and several others injured, Abdulahi Hasan Sharif was being investigated by the RCMP.

Although police have not yet named the suspect in Saturday's attack, sources confirmed Sharif's name to CTV News and the Globe and Mail.

RCMP launched the investigation, which included interviews with Sharif and others, after receiving a tip about a man "espousing extremist ideology," according to the Globe.

'Insufficient evidence' to pursue charges

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Marlin Degrand said the investigation concluded that he was not an national security threat.

"At the end of that exhaustive investigation, there was insufficient evidence to pursue terrorism charges or a peace bond," Degrand said at an Edmonton news conference on Sunday.

Sharif is now facing both terrorism and attempted murder charges, and is in police custody. He was arrested with an Islamic State flag in one of his vehicles.

The attacks began Saturday during a CFL game between the Edmonton Eskimos and Winnipeg Blue Bombers on their military appreciation night.

A driver of a Chevy Malibu rammed the car into a police officer handling crowd control outside Commonwealth Stadium. The driver then got out and began stabbing the officer, Const. Mike Chernyk.

After Chernyk managed to fight him off, the suspect drove off.

Police set up checkpoints in the area and began stopping cars, and held up a U-Haul van driver whose identification matched the registered owner of the Malibu.

The driver then sped off into downtown Edmonton, eventually driving into a crowd of pedestrians on the city's busiest strip, injuring four.

The officer, who suffered serious stabbing wounds to his head, face, and arm, is expected to make a full recovery.

With files from The Canadian Press

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Edmonton attack left one police officer dead. In fact, the officer was injured and is expected to make a full recovery.