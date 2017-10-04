Celine Dion Donates Concert Proceeds To Las Vegas Victims

ADVERTISEMENT

The show must go on, so on Tuesday night, Celine Dion performed at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, just two days after a shooting took place at a country music festival in the Nevada city.

The Canadian songstress was emotional as she took to the stage, telling her audience, "I hope that you're doing OK."

Dion went on to reveal that she debated whether or not she should perform so soon after the tragic events at Route 91 Harvest Festival occurred. However, she decided to continue as planned to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

Tonight we're going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss.

"On Sunday we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering, but tonight we're going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss," the 49-year-old told her fans.

"We dedicate tonight's show to all of the victims and their families, and to the first responders, and to the doctors and nurses who are working around the clock to save lives, and to so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need."

Celine Dion pledges proceeds from the show at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace to the victim's families of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival shooting.

Dion also announced that all the proceeds from her concert will be donated to the families of the victims of the shooting on Sunday. At least 59 people were killed at the festival, and over 500 were injured.

Las Vegas is a meaningful place to the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, who is in her second residency at The Colosseum inside Caesars Palace. Last October, Dion also celebrated her 1,000th performance.

The Canadian crooner was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. On her Instagram account, she shared her condolences in both English and French.

#lasvegas #prayforlasvegas A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Oct 2, 2017 at 2:30am PDT

Dion has always used her fame to support those in need. At her concert last month she announced that American Red Cross donations would be collected during her shows to help hurricane relief, after Harvey, Irma and Maria left parts of the U.S. and the Caribbean in devastation.

"Céline, along with partners AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment, will match the donated funds," her Instagram revealed.

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Sep 20, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

She's also a well-known supporter of the Canadian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and at the recent launch for her accessories line in Montreal, donated the proceeds to CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, a local hospital for sick children and moms-to-be.

Also on HuffPost: