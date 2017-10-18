Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon attends comedy festival on July 28, 2017 in Montreal.

The founder of Just For Laughs has announced that he is stepping down from that post as well as several others after being "shaken" by unspecified allegations.

Gilbert Rozon, 62, is resigning from the comedy festival, as well as c ommissioner for the 375th Montreal anniversary celebrations and vice-president of the Board of Trade of Metropolitan Montreal.

"I withdraw out of respect for employees and families who work for these organizations and all our partners," Rozon said in a Facebook post in French. "I do not want to overshadow them."

He added: "To all those I have offended in my life, I am sincerely sorry."

In 1998, Rozon pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a young woman, according to TVA.

The Toronto Star also reported that police withdrew a charge of unlawful confinement against Rozon involving a 31-year-old woman due to a lack of evidence.

Rozon's resignation came on the same day that popular Quebec radio host Eric Salvail faced an array of sexual misconduct allegations. La Presse published a story with allegations from 11 people who said he either sexually harassed them or that they witnessed such behaviour in his presence.

Comedian Guillaume Wagner shared his own uncomfortable experiences with Salvail in a Facebook post — then went on to call Rozon an "aggressor" on Wednesday.

"I won't work for Just For Laughs so long as an aggressor is the boss," Wagner alleged in French.

With files from The Canadian Press