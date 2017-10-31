Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, dressed as Clark Kent, holds his son Hadrien, dressed as Skye from "Paw Patrol," as they go trick-or-treating on Halloween in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Whenever you're in trouble, just yelp for Hadrien Trudeau for help.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau might have gone the superhero route this Halloween, but his youngest knows what's really hot with the preschool set.

Three-year-old Hadrien went trick-or-treating at Rideau Hall Tuesday dressed as Skye from "Paw Patrol," complete with pilot goggles/cockapoo ears, and matching outfit with pup pack.

For the uninitiated, "Paw Patrol" is THE show from Nickelodeon that features six rescue dogs led by a boy named Ryder and their adventures saving their community.

Skye is the helicopter pilot, who swoops in from above to help.

Also on the candy hunt Tuesday was Trudeau's eldest son Xavier as a werewolf, and daughter Ella-Grace as Wonder Woman.

In past years, the family has dressed up as characters from the Star Wars franchise, the children's book Le Petit Prince, and "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles."

Check out more photos from this year: