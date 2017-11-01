Céline Dion Is The Definition Of Fierce In Family Halloween Costume

Céline Dion is one fierce mama! For Halloween, the Canadian songstress transformed herself into Maleficent, the famed villain from "Sleeping Beauty," and shared a photo on Instagram posing alongside her twins, Nelson and Eddy.

Happy Halloween! / Joyeuse Halloween! - Team Céline 😱🎃 📸 @denisetruscello A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Dion is certainly giving Neil Patrick Harris' family a run for their money, as the latter is known for upping their Halloween game each year.

Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

While Harris, his husband David Burtka and their seven-year-old twins Harper and Gideon did not disappoint with their circus-themed outfits this year, the "Power of Love" singer and her kids are proving they are also ones to watch in the future.

Dion's family Halloween photo comes just one week after her youngest boys celebrated their seventh birthday. In honour of the occasion, Nelson and Eddy had a Michael Jackson-inspired party where they donned some of the late pop star's most iconic looks, People magazine reports.

A post shared by René-Charles Angélil (@rcangelil) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Dion has always been a devoted mother. After losing her husband, René Angelil, to cancer in January 2016, the 49-year-old singer spoke to Extra about her twins and eldest son, 16-year-old René-Charles.

"What makes me most proud is to be a mother," she said. "I have three magnificent kids, that through them, I see my husband and I have the strength today to keep dressing up."

Also on HuffPost: