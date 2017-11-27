Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Engagement Photos Are Absolutely Adorable

It's official: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married and there's a ring to prove it!

On Monday morning, the royal couple announced their engagement and just a few hours later they appeared together at the Sunken Gardens in Kensington Palace to pose for their engagement photos.

Just look at how adorable they are:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at Kensington Palace on Nov. 27, 2017 in London, England.

The couple will also be interviewed for a television broadcast which will air later in the day.

During the photo call, Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, held hands and looked at each other adoringly. When asked by the press when he knew the American actress was "the one," the prince replied, "The very first time we met."

When asked about the proposal, Harry said that more details would be given during the sit-down interview, while Markle replied that it was "very" romantic. According to Kensington Palace, the couple got engaged in London earlier this month.

Markle also flashed her new engagement ring, which, according to People magazine, was designed by Harry and features a centre stone — a diamond from Bostwana — and two outside diamonds that are from Princess Diana's collection.

Meghan Markle's engagement ring.

For the special occasion, Markle wore a white coat by Line the Label, a green dress, strappy nude heels, and a pair of 18K yellow gold and opal earrings from Birks.

In a statement from Clarence House, Harry's father, the Prince of Wales, noted that the couple will wed in spring 2018.

"We're thrilled. We're both thrilled. We hope they'll be very happy indeed," noted Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, Nov. 27, 2017.

In a statement, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip said they were "delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness." And the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also expressed their excitement over the engagement.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness. https://t.co/aAJ23uSbao — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 27, 2017

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.' — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Markle's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, wished the couple a "lifetime of happiness" in a statement.

Ms. Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness.' pic.twitter.com/H4kpTgpkYE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said congratulations to the couple on Twitter.

Congratulations and best wishes to you both! 🇨🇦🇬🇧Félicitations et mes meilleurs vœux à vous deux! https://t.co/7oaMFrmVqu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 27, 2017

The couple, who met in London in the summer of 2016, has been on a whirlwind romance, which has taken them from Pippa Middleton's wedding, to a romantic safari holiday to mark Markle's 36th birthday, to their first official appearance together as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto this September.

But it wasn't until Markle appeared on the cover of the October 2017 edition of Vanity Fair when we knew they were in it for the long haul.

For the cover story, the former "Suits" actress told the mag that she and Harry were "in love."

"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love."

​​​​She continued: "I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

When the couple wed next year, it will be Harry's first marriage and Markle's second — she was married for two years to TV producer Trevor Engelson, which ended in divorce in 2013.

