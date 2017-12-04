If you really want to impress your girl this holiday season, you gotta pay attention to her interests. While chocolate and jewelry are a few go-tos that never fail, why not try finding gifts with a unique twist or coming up with ideas that will spark hobbies she's always wanted to get into?

Has she always been fascinated with divination? Then perhaps a tarot deck and guidebook is the right choice for her. Does she love TV shows with kickass female leads? Then try gifting her the complete series box set of "Xena: Warrior Princess."

Below are 25 Christmas gift ideas for her that are anything but typical. Your SO will love that you made the effort to think outside the box for the perfect present this year.

1. Beyoncé enamel pin

Where to get it: Etsy, $13.14

2. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $22.82

3. Wild Unknown tarot deck and guidebook

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters, $49.99

4. Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry jersey

Sport Chek

Where to get it: Sport Chek, $49.99

5. Passport holder

Where to get it: Etsy, $25

6. Ellie the Elephant incense holder

Urban Outfitters

Where to get it: Urban Outfitters, $20

7. Sushi cat throw pillow

Where to get it: Society 6, $29.99

8. Suede crossbody bag

Where to get it: Zara, $69.90

9. "Xena: Warrior Princess" complete series

Where to get it: Amazon, $59.99

10. 100-day happiness planner

Indigo

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $20.96

11. Sloth slippers

Where to get it: Forever 21, $13.23

12. Harry Potter comforter

Where to get it: Think Geek, $44.99+

13. Kusmi tea matcha set

Where to get it: Anthropologie, $119

14. Saga Volume 1

Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $12.09

15. Bonita blanket scarf

Where to get it: Roots, $48

16. Game Of Thrones cabernet sauvignon

Where to get it: LCBO, $ $74.95

17. Dog-a-day dessert plate

Where to get it: Anthropologie, $14

18. "I'm a cat" graphic robe

Where to get it: Forever 21, $21

19. Cheers to you gift set

Where to get it: Drake General Store, $39.95

20. Sherlock: The Mind Palace adult colouring book

Where to get it: Think Geek, $14.99

21. Unicorn iridescent mug

Where to get it: Think Geek, $14.99

22. Rihanna art print

Society 6

Where to get it: Society 6, $18.99

23. Cinema light box

Drake General Store

Where to get it: Drake General Store, $59.99

24. Pride and Prejudice tee

Where to get it: Out of Print, $20

25. Customizable Nordic mug

Where to get it: David's Tea, $23

Also on HuffPost: