    • LIVING

    Christmas Gift Ideas For Her That Are Anything But Typical

    She'll love you for thinking outside the box.

    12/04/2017 16:49 EST | Updated 1 hour ago

    If you really want to impress your girl this holiday season, you gotta pay attention to her interests. While chocolate and jewelry are a few go-tos that never fail, why not try finding gifts with a unique twist or coming up with ideas that will spark hobbies she's always wanted to get into?

    Weekend Images Inc. via Getty Images

    Has she always been fascinated with divination? Then perhaps a tarot deck and guidebook is the right choice for her. Does she love TV shows with kickass female leads? Then try gifting her the complete series box set of "Xena: Warrior Princess."

    Below are 25 Christmas gift ideas for her that are anything but typical. Your SO will love that you made the effort to think outside the box for the perfect present this year.

    1. Beyoncé enamel pin

    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $13.14

    2. Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine

    Indigo

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $22.82

    3. Wild Unknown tarot deck and guidebook

    Urban Outfitters

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters, $49.99

    4. Toronto Raptors Kyle Lowry jersey

    Sport Chek

    Where to get it: Sport Chek, $49.99

    5. Passport holder

    Etsy

    Where to get it: Etsy, $25

    6. Ellie the Elephant incense holder

    Urban Outfitters

    Where to get it: Urban Outfitters, $20

    7. Sushi cat throw pillow

    Society 6

    Where to get it: Society 6, $29.99

    8. Suede crossbody bag

    Zara

    Where to get it: Zara, $69.90

    9. "Xena: Warrior Princess" complete series

    Amazon

    Where to get it: Amazon, $59.99

    10. 100-day happiness planner

    Indigo

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $20.96

    11. Sloth slippers

    Forever 21

    Where to get it: Forever 21, $13.23

    12. Harry Potter comforter

    Think Geek

    Where to get it: Think Geek, $44.99+

    13. Kusmi tea matcha set

    Anthropologie

    Where to get it: Anthropologie, $119

    14. Saga Volume 1

    Indigo

    Where to get it: Chapters/Indigo, $12.09

    15. Bonita blanket scarf

    Roots

    Where to get it: Roots, $48

    16. Game Of Thrones cabernet sauvignon

    LCBO

    Where to get it: LCBO, $ $74.95

    17. Dog-a-day dessert plate

    Anthropologie

    Where to get it: Anthropologie, $14

    18. "I'm a cat" graphic robe

    Forever 21

    Where to get it: Forever 21, $21

    19. Cheers to you gift set

    Drake General Store

    Where to get it: Drake General Store, $39.95

    20. Sherlock: The Mind Palace adult colouring book

    Think Geek

    Where to get it: Think Geek, $14.99

    21. Unicorn iridescent mug

    Think Geek

    Where to get it: Think Geek, $14.99

    22. Rihanna art print

    Society 6

    Where to get it: Society 6, $18.99

    23. Cinema light box

    Drake General Store

    Where to get it: Drake General Store, $59.99

    24. Pride and Prejudice tee

    Out of Print

    Where to get it: Out of Print, $20

    25. Customizable Nordic mug

    David's Tea

    Where to get it: David's Tea, $23

