Stories of sexual assault and harassment dominated the news in 2017, causing many men to reflect on whether or not their behaviour constitutes as sexual misconduct. But while plenty of women can tell you what this inappropriate behaviour looks like, some men are still confused.

That's why Tracee Ellis Ross penned a children's book for men to show them just how easy it is to respect women.

While guest-hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday, Ross read her book, The Handsy Man, to make one thing crystal clear: "If she doesn't consent — the answer is NO."

Ross used snappy rhymes to specifically call out abhorrent behaviour, such as groping a woman's breasts, voluntary exposure, and unwanted compliments. Below is a snippet:

You may not compliment my butt. You may not call me "ho" or "slut." And even if you're stoned or drunk, do not expose me to your junk.

Watch Ross' reading of The Handsy Man in the video above.

To preface her story, Ross emphasized that the Harvey Weinstein "scandal" that reignited the #MeToo movement in October is not really a scandal at all.

"It's a systemic problem about the abuse of power that takes place across all industries and has enabled a culture of inequity to persist for far too long," she said. "Treating another human being with respect isn't complicated."

Ross' important message came just one day before Time magazine revealed its 2017 Person of the Year to be "The Silence Breakers," who represent the group of women (and some men) who used their voice to call out sexual misconduct this year.

Backing Ross' point, the magazine highlighted the need for society to change rape culture and for men to start taking responsibility for their actions.

If Ross' children's book isn't enough to make clear what sexually inappropriate behaviour is, then perhaps David Schwimmer's powerful video series #ThatsHarassment can help.

The former "Friends" star launched his campaign back in April to reveal how frequently sexual harassment occurs in daily life, and how subtle it can be. Each of the six videos Schwimmer produced is based on a true story and features famous faces like Emmy Rossum, Bobby Cannavale and Grace Gummer.

The short clips are cringe-worthy and uncomfortable to watch, but that's the point. Let's hope these videos will — at the very least — raise awareness about sexually inappropriate behaviour.

