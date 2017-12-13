Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017 in London.

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got engaged, people have been wondering — nay fantasizing — about what their wedding will be like. Which designer gown will Markle choose? Who will sing at the reception? And, most importantly, what food will they be serving to their guests?

While not much is known about the royal nuptials yet — besides the fact that it will be held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018 — a source claims the couple will likely buck tradition when it comes to their wedding cake.

"This will be the first royal wedding cake made from bananas," the insider told The Telegraph.

Traditionally, a multi-tiered fruitcake is served at British royal weddings. However, Sophie Hall, a senior wedding planner at London's Quintessentially Weddings, told Today.com that "with time, there has been more creativity in the tradition and all sorts of cakes are seen."

That's why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had two cakes at their wedding in 2011: a traditional multi-tiered fruitcake and a classic chocolate cake, inspired by Prince William's childhood.

Although banana-flavoured cake might seem like an odd choice for a royal wedding, this actually makes sense for Harry, who is known to love banana-flavoured things.

Prince William and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" on Dec.12, 2017 in London.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady can attest to this as he cooked for Harry, William and their late mother Princess Diana for four years while the young royals were growing up.

"[The boys] loved banana flan, anything with banana really, banana ice cream," McGrady told Hello! Canada last year.

Royal fans have also speculated that bananas hold special meaning for the couple, as Markle shared an Instagram photo of two bananas cuddling last October, causing many to believe she was finally confirming her relationship with Prince Harry.

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:19pm PDT

But regardless of the meaning, award-winning wedding cake designer Rosalind Miller said there's another big reason Harry and Markle might buck tradition with their wedding cake: fruitcakes aren't trendy.

"The traditional rich fruitcake is not very popular now," she told The Telegraph. "With Meghan being American, they are more used to having sponge cakes. We find that in actual fact, most couples that come to us also want sponge cakes these days."

To be honest, it wouldn't be surprising if the couple went against royal tradition. After all, the two are known for (respectfully) breaking royal protocol. For instance, Harry and Markle show PDA during their outings, while many members of the Royal Family do not. Markle will also join Harry as he spends Christmas with the Queen, despite the fact that partners of the members of the Royal Family do no attend unless they have officially married into the family.