Looking for a rustic getaway? Pack your bags and head west, because B.C. is home to Canada's most wish-listed Airbnb this year.

The short-term rental service released its annual list of the world's most desired destinations on Tuesday, marking the top spot for each country it operates in.

The "Unique Cob Cottage" on Mayne Island took the prize for Canada's most sought after listing.

The owners of the property describe it as a "cozy retreat" that was constructed with sustainable and local materials.

The cabin has a solid five-star rating, and it's all yours for the price of CA$120 a night (at the time of publication.)

Reviews for the property are nothing short of glowing.

One guest described the property as "idyllic" and "a balm to the soul."

"This place is magical. There's really no other word to describe it," wrote another.

The cottage has placed in Airbnb's most wish-listed destinations in the past. In 2014, it was named as the service's fourth most desirable listing in the world.

Treehouse surrounded by owls is most wish-listed property

Travellers looking for a U.S. getaway can book — or try to book — a stay at the year's most wish-listed Airbnb in that country: the "Secluded Intown Treehouse" in Atlanta, Ga.

Guests can expect a "gracious, calming and comfortable" environment, the owners said in the listing's description. The property is separated into three areas — called Mind, Body and Spirit, because of course they are — that are connected by rope bridges.

"If you're looking to be enchanted with nature and be soothed by the sound of the owls, hawks and many birds... if you're looking to get away from everything and leave it all behind, this is definitely the place to come," one enthralled guest said in a review.

Speaking of birds, travellers looking for something more private can rent the entirety of "Bird Island" in Belize, which also made Airbnb's 2017 list.

Visitors at this listing can expect a "self-catering, Robinson Crusoe type of adventure" waiting for them, according to the owner's description.

Click here for the full list of the most wish-listed Airbnbs for 2017.