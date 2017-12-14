Tory Senator Mocks Trudeau With Box Of Tissues Christmas Gift

OTTAWA — Conservative Sen. Jean-Guy Dagenais took a jab at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday, sharing a video of himself wrapping a Christmas gift for the Liberal leader: a box of tissues.

"I'm going to wrap my gift for the prime minister," Dagenais says as he folds red wrapping paper over a Kleenex box. "I think he's going to need it," the Quebec senator, appointed by former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper states.

Avec humour, j'ai trouvé une façon de souhaiter Joyeux Noël à notre Premier ministre. #senCa #polcan pic.twitter.com/3edf4V72lO — Sénateur JG Dagenais (@SenatDagenais) December 14, 2017

His Thursday tweet said he found a humourous way to wish the prime minister a Merry Christmas.

For the past two weeks, the Quebec media has been consumed with Trudeau's tears. The Journal de Montreal nicknamed him "Madeleine Trudeau " after judging that he had cried like "like a Madeleine," as he apologized to the LGBTQ2 community in late November. "Crying like a Madeleine," is a French expression based on a biblical reference to Mary Magdalene which is used to describe someone who cries excessively or for unworthy reasons.

The Montreal tabloid said the prime minister has cried at least six times in the past two years.

Trudeau made headlines around the world for tearing up in front of cameras when he reunited with a Syrian refugee father. He wept after the death of his friend, Gord Downie.

The prime minister also cried as he apologized to Newfoundland residential school survivors on Nov. 24. Four days later, Trudeau wiped away tears in the House of Commons after delivering a formal apology to LGBTQ2 civil servants who were discriminated against on the basis of their sexual orientation.

"It is our collective shame that you were so mistreated," Trudeau said in his address to hundreds of civil servants. "We were wrong. We apologize."

